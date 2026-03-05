Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realme Narzo Power with 10,001mAh battery launched: Check price, specs

Realme launches the Narzo Power in India with a 10,001mAh battery, Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip and 6.8-inch AMOLED display, starting at Rs 27,999

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
Realme expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Realme Narzo Power smartphone. The newly launched smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and a 10,001mAh Titan battery. The Realme Narzo Power sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo Power: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
  • Colours: Titan Silver, Titan Blue
As per Realme, the Narzo Power smartphone will be available for purchase starting today, March 5. The smartphone will be available via Realme’s website and the e-commerce platform Amazon.
 

Realme Narzo Power: First sale offers

  • Rs 3,000 discount for select bank cards
  • Rs 1,000 additional discount
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months
  • Battery warranty for up to four years

Realme Narzo Power: Details

The Realme Narzo Power features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of brightness in high-brightness mode (HBM). It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, complemented by the HyperVision+ AI chip. It is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB using UFS 3.1 technology. The smartphone runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7. 

For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 10,001mAh Titan battery and supports 80W Ultra Charge fast charging. The company has claimed that the smartphone will support up to 1,650 charge cycles and retain over 80 per cent of battery health even after eight years. It weighs 219 grams.

Realme Narzo Power: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits brightness in HBM
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1
  • OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 10,001mAh Titan
  • Charging: 80W Ultra Charge
  • Weight: 219g
  • Colours: Titan Silver, Titan Blue
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

