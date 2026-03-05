Realme Narzo Power with 10,001mAh battery launched: Check price, specs

Realme expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Realme Narzo Power smartphone . The newly launched smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and a 10,001mAh Titan battery. The Realme Narzo Power sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo Power: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

Colours: Titan Silver, Titan Blue

As per Realme, the Narzo Power smartphone will be available for purchase starting today, March 5. The smartphone will be available via Realme’s website and the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Realme Narzo Power: First sale offers

Rs 3,000 discount for select bank cards

Rs 1,000 additional discount

No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months

Battery warranty for up to four years

Realme Narzo Power: Details

The Realme Narzo Power features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of brightness in high-brightness mode (HBM). It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, complemented by the HyperVision+ AI chip. It is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB using UFS 3.1 technology. The smartphone runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.

For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 10,001mAh Titan battery and supports 80W Ultra Charge fast charging. The company has claimed that the smartphone will support up to 1,650 charge cycles and retain over 80 per cent of battery health even after eight years. It weighs 219 grams.

Realme Narzo Power: Specifications