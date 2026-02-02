OPPO K14X with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 to launch on February 10: Specs

As per the image shared by OPPO, the K14X will be sold via e-commerce platform Flipkart.

OPPO K14X: Details

OPPO has confirmed that the K14X will feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. In terms of durability, the company has stated that the smartphone will carry an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

OPPO said that the K14X will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The device will run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.

For photography, the company has said that the OPPO K14X will come with a 50MP rear camera. The smartphone may also feature another camera on the back as the image suggests that it boasts a dual camera setup. The smartphone will be powered by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.