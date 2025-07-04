GTA Online update bring bonus rewards, US Independence Day items, and more
American video game publisher, Rockstar Games, has rolled out a fresh update to GTA Online this week in celebration of the US Independence Day, offering players in-game bonuses, limited-time cosmetics, and a wide range of vehicle and property discounts. The update is now live and runs through July 9.
As part of this week’s changes, players can earn 4X in-game currency (GTA$) and reputation points (RP) for participating in Land Races, along with double rewards on Auto Shop Client Jobs and Tow Truck Services. A number of vehicles, weapons, and properties are also available at reduced prices, while themed gear and cosmetics are being distributed to mark the occasion.
Available across platforms
The Independence Day content is available to players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, including those using the enhanced versions of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.
All offers and bonuses remain active until July 9, 2025.
GTA Online update: What’s new
In-game bonuses and limited-time items
Players who complete Land Races this week will receive quadruple rewards, with two race wins unlocking a special Fireworks Bucket Hat and GTA$100,000. Meanwhile, Auto Shop Client Jobs and Tow Truck Services will pay out 2X GTA$ and RP, offering opportunities for faster in-game earnings.
Rockstar is also giving away a free Lady Liberty Bucket Hat to all players who log in before July 9. Additionally, business battle crates may contain four types of beer hats and the Statue of Happiness t-shirt, both tied to the holiday theme.
Vehicle and property discounts
For those looking to expand their in-game collection, Rockstar is offering up to 50 per cent off on various vehicles, including:
- 40 per cent off: Western Sovereign, Vapid Liberator, Sea Sparrow, Vapid Caracara, Declasse Walton L35, and more
- 50 per cent off: JoBuilt P-996 LAZER (fighter plane)
- 30 per cent off: Salvage Yard properties, Bunkers, Nightclubs, Cocaine Lockups
- 40 per cent off: Custom upgrades at Benny’s Original Motor Works
A full list of discounted cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles is available in-game via in-world dealerships like Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos Showroom.
Fireworks, weapons, and gun van offers
To go with the festive theme, the Musket and firework launcher are both available at 50 per cent off from the Gun Van, along with free firework launcher ammo. The Gun Van inventory also includes:
- Military rifle
- Combat shotgun
- Knuckle dusters
- Tear gas, grenades, and proximity mines
- Service carbine (30 per cent off for GTA Plus members)
Salvage yard robberies and claimable vehicles
Players completing Salvage Yard Robbery missions can claim two special vehicles this week:
- Declasse Drift Yosemite (from The McTony Robbery)
- Karin Boor (from The Duggan Robbery)
Both vehicles feature patriotic liveries and are equipped with special limited-time license plates referencing Liberty City and Las Venturas.
Car meet and prize challenges
This week’s LS Car Meet includes test drives for three vehicles and a prize ride challenge. Players who win in the Car Meet series for two consecutive days can claim the Bravado Hotring Hellfire in a special 17 Patriot Beer livery.
The lucky wheel at the casino also features a chance to win the Vapid Dominator GTT, styled with another holiday-themed paint job.
In related news, Rockstar Games has also recently dropped a surprise update for the Red Dead Online game. Earlier in 2022, the publisher told fans not to expect any major update from Red Dead Online as it was shifting its focus to the development of GTA 6. Now, the newly released update introduces four new missions, a limited-time community-designed outfit, and much more.
