GTA Online update bring bonus rewards, US Independence Day items, and more

American video game publisher, Rockstar Games, has rolled out a fresh update to GTA Online this week in celebration of the US Independence Day, offering players in-game bonuses, limited-time cosmetics, and a wide range of vehicle and property discounts. The update is now live and runs through July 9.

As part of this week’s changes, players can earn 4X in-game currency (GTA$) and reputation points (RP) for participating in Land Races, along with double rewards on Auto Shop Client Jobs and Tow Truck Services. A number of vehicles, weapons, and properties are also available at reduced prices, while themed gear and cosmetics are being distributed to mark the occasion.

Available across platforms The Independence Day content is available to players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, including those using the enhanced versions of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. All offers and bonuses remain active until July 9, 2025. ALSO READ: iOS 26 to bring spam filter for iMessage to silence unwanted texts: Report GTA Online update: What’s new In-game bonuses and limited-time items Players who complete Land Races this week will receive quadruple rewards, with two race wins unlocking a special Fireworks Bucket Hat and GTA$100,000. Meanwhile, Auto Shop Client Jobs and Tow Truck Services will pay out 2X GTA$ and RP, offering opportunities for faster in-game earnings.

ALSO READ: Samsung may preview tri-fold Galaxy G Fold at Unpacked: What to expect Rockstar is also giving away a free Lady Liberty Bucket Hat to all players who log in before July 9. Additionally, business battle crates may contain four types of beer hats and the Statue of Happiness t-shirt, both tied to the holiday theme. Vehicle and property discounts For those looking to expand their in-game collection, Rockstar is offering up to 50 per cent off on various vehicles, including: 40 per cent off: Western Sovereign, Vapid Liberator, Sea Sparrow, Vapid Caracara, Declasse Walton L35, and more

50 per cent off: JoBuilt P-996 LAZER (fighter plane)

30 per cent off: Salvage Yard properties, Bunkers, Nightclubs, Cocaine Lockups

40 per cent off: Custom upgrades at Benny’s Original Motor Works A full list of discounted cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles is available in-game via in-world dealerships like Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos Showroom.

Fireworks, weapons, and gun van offers To go with the festive theme, the Musket and firework launcher are both available at 50 per cent off from the Gun Van, along with free firework launcher ammo. The Gun Van inventory also includes: Military rifle

Combat shotgun

Knuckle dusters

Tear gas, grenades, and proximity mines

Service carbine (30 per cent off for GTA Plus members) ALSO READ: Sony PlayStation to release its Helldivers 2 game on Xbox: What it means Salvage yard robberies and claimable vehicles Players completing Salvage Yard Robbery missions can claim two special vehicles this week: Declasse Drift Yosemite (from The McTony Robbery)

Karin Boor (from The Duggan Robbery) Both vehicles feature patriotic liveries and are equipped with special limited-time license plates referencing Liberty City and Las Venturas.