Tech Wrap July 4: One UI 8 Watch, Huawei Watch Fit 4 series, Google Veo 3

Samsung has announced the release of new health-tracking features with its One UI 8 Watch software update, which is currently in the beta testing phase. The South Korean consumer electronics maker is expected to launch its next generation Galaxy Watch line-up at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, likely comprising Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. The new features will be rolled out to the new models first, and then later to older generation models.

Huawei has launched the Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India, comprising the Watch Fit 4 and the Watch Fit 4 Pro. The company said the smartwatches are powered by its advanced health algorithms, feature a 1.82-inch AMOLED display, support over 100 workout modes, and offer up to 10 days of battery life. Huawei positions these wearables as ideal companions for fitness, wellness and everyday productivity.

Google Veo 3 now available in India with a Gemini Pro subscription Google has begun rolling out Veo 3, its advanced text-to-video generation model, to Gemini app ‘Pro’ subscribers globally, including users in India. The update was confirmed by Josh Woodward, VP of Google Labs and the Gemini app, who announced on X that the feature is now accessible to all Pro-tier users worldwide. Samsung may preview tri-fold Galaxy G Fold at Unpacked Samsung could be ready to showcase its first tri-fold smartphone at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for July 9. According to a report by Android Authority, the device might feature a unique wing-style unfolding mechanism, distinct from the Huawei Mate XT’s “Z”-shaped tri-fold design. Samsung’s approach is said to centre around a cover display built into the middle panel, with the display folding inward from both sides.

Sony PlayStation to release its Helldivers 2 game on Xbox Xbox and PlayStation appear to be collaborating more closely to broaden game availability across platforms. A number of Xbox exclusive games have been making their way to PlayStation, but now, Sony's gaming division is sending its first exclusive game to Xbox– Helldivers 2. The said game will become available to Xbox Series X and S consoles starting August 26 and will cost $39.99. SPPL launches JioTele OS-powered Kodak QLED 4K TV at Rs 18,999 Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), Kodak’s official brand licensee in India, has launched the Kodak QLED 4K smart television powered by JioTele OS. This marks Kodak’s first smart TV under the JioTele OS platform and the second overall from SPPL, which had earlier introduced a Thomson-branded model in February this year.

Honor confirms X9C 5G specifications ahead of July 7 launch Chinese smartphone brand Honor has announced that it will be launching its X9C 5G smartphone in India on July 7. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications of the device, including its processor, storage options, display and camera details. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, the smartphone will feature a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). OnePlus Nord 5 series launch to Galaxy unpacked Technology giants Samsung and OnePlus are set to host their respective product launch event next week. OnePlus will hold its Summer Launch Event on July 8, while Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9. OnePlus’ line-up will include the new Nord 5 series smartphones as well as the Buds. On the other hand, Samsung is expected to launch its next generation Galaxy Z-series foldables, Galaxy Watches, and might even preview its maiden tri-fold smartphone.