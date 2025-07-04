OnePlus Nord 5 series launch to Galaxy unpacked: Date, time, what to expect

Technology giants Samsung and OnePlus are set to host their respective product launch event next week. OnePlus will hold its Summer Launch Event on July 8, while Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9. OnePlus’ line-up will include the new Nord 5 series smartphones as well as the Buds. On the other hand, Samsung is expected to launch its next generation Galaxy Z-series foldables, Galaxy Watches, and might even preview its maiden tri-fold smartphone.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event: What to expect

Date: July 8

Time: 2 pm IST

At its “Summer Launch” event, OnePlus will introduce two smartphones – Nord 5 and Nord CE5 – and a pair of wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 4. OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip paired with LPDDR5X RAM aimed at delivering high performance for gaming and multitasking.

The OnePlus Nord CE5 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and will pack a 7,100mAh battery with 80W charging support. The company said the Nord CE5 will integrate Battery Health MagicO, OnePlus’s proprietary system-level charging management solution designed to preserve long-term battery health. The OnePlus Buds 4 will feature dual drivers – 6mm tweeter and an 11mm woofer – and dual DACs for enhanced audio processing. The earbuds will support Hi-Res Audio through the LHDC 5.0 codec and offer 3D Spatial Audio for an immersive experience. ALSO READ: Huawei launches Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India: Price, features

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect Date: July 9

Time: 7:30 pm IST Samsung is expected to launch its next-generation foldable smartphones, likely the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. There could also be a new Fan Edition (FE) model for the flip-style foldable and a Galaxy Z Fold “Ultra” model. Besides this, Samsung could also preview its maiden tri-fold phone, although it is expected to launch later this year. Samsung said that the 2025 foldable models will be thinner, lighter, and more durable compared to their predecessors. Samsung Z Fold 7 is expected to have an unfolded thickness of 3.9mm to 4.5mm and a weight of around 215g – about 24g lighter than the Fold 6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2500 chip and could boot Android 16-based One UI 8 out of the box, offering the latest software experience.