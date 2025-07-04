Apple’s iOS 26 is set to introduce a new spam filtering feature for iMessage, aimed at reducing interruptions by automatically detecting and silencing unwanted texts. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the feature will move suspected spam messages from unknown senders into a separate section, keeping the main inbox clean.

This move is part of Apple’s broader push to improve user safety and streamline the messaging experience.

Spam filtering in iMessage

As per the report, iOS 26 will prompt users to enable spam screening once the update is installed. If activated, the Messages app will automatically detect and silence spam messages. These messages will be filtered out of the main inbox and placed in a separate section, without triggering any notifications.

This feature builds on existing message filtering tools and adds an extra layer of protection against unwanted communication. How the filter works Apple’s new filtering system will sort messages into four categories: Messages (main inbox)

Unknown Senders

Spam

Recently Deleted Users will be able to switch between these categories using a filtering tool located in the top-right corner of the Messages app. The Unknown Senders and Spam filters can be enabled or disabled independently, offering users flexibility in managing their inbox. To ensure important messages aren’t missed, the Filters button will display a visual prompt if a new message is detected in any of the filtered sections.

ALSO READ: Honor confirms X9C 5G specifications ahead of July 7 launch: Check specs More features coming with iOS 26 Alongside spam filtering, iMessage is set to receive several new features in iOS 26, including: Conversation backgrounds

Group typing indicators

Polls

Live translation These additions are part of a wider update across Apple’s ecosystem, which will also enhance core apps like Wallet, Music, Notes, Reminders, and Photos. ALSO READ: Samsung may preview tri-fold Galaxy G Fold at Unpacked: What to expect Related update: FaceTime nudity detection In related news, iOS 26 will also include a safety feature for FaceTime that automatically freezes video calls when nudity is detected. Part of Apple’s Communication Safety tools, the feature was initially designed for child accounts but may also apply to adult users, according to 9to5Mac.