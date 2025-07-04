Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 26 to bring spam filter for iMessage to silence unwanted texts: Report

iOS 26 to bring spam filter for iMessage to silence unwanted texts: Report

iOS 26 will introduce a spam filtering feature in iMessage to detect and silence unwanted texts, organising them into a separate section and keeping the main inbox clutter-free

Apple iOS 26 (Spam filter feature)
Apple iOS 26's Spam filter feature (Image: Apple)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple’s iOS 26 is set to introduce a new spam filtering feature for iMessage, aimed at reducing interruptions by automatically detecting and silencing unwanted texts. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the feature will move suspected spam messages from unknown senders into a separate section, keeping the main inbox clean.
 
This move is part of Apple’s broader push to improve user safety and streamline the messaging experience.

Spam filtering in iMessage

As per the report, iOS 26 will prompt users to enable spam screening once the update is installed. If activated, the Messages app will automatically detect and silence spam messages. These messages will be filtered out of the main inbox and placed in a separate section, without triggering any notifications.
 
This feature builds on existing message filtering tools and adds an extra layer of protection against unwanted communication.

How the filter works

Apple’s new filtering system will sort messages into four categories:
  • Messages (main inbox)
  • Unknown Senders
  • Spam
  • Recently Deleted
Users will be able to switch between these categories using a filtering tool located in the top-right corner of the Messages app. The Unknown Senders and Spam filters can be enabled or disabled independently, offering users flexibility in managing their inbox.
 
To ensure important messages aren’t missed, the Filters button will display a visual prompt if a new message is detected in any of the filtered sections.

More features coming with iOS 26

Alongside spam filtering, iMessage is set to receive several new features in iOS 26, including:
  • Conversation backgrounds
  • Group typing indicators
  • Polls
  • Live translation
These additions are part of a wider update across Apple’s ecosystem, which will also enhance core apps like Wallet, Music, Notes, Reminders, and Photos.

Related update: FaceTime nudity detection

In related news, iOS 26 will also include a safety feature for FaceTime that automatically freezes video calls when nudity is detected. Part of Apple’s Communication Safety tools, the feature was initially designed for child accounts but may also apply to adult users, according to 9to5Mac.
 
These changes reinforce Apple’s continued focus on privacy, safety, and user control within its native apps.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sony PlayStation to release its Helldivers 2 game on Xbox: What it means

Honor confirms X9C 5G specifications ahead of July 7 launch: Check specs

Google Veo 3 now available in India with a Gemini Pro subscription: Details

Samsung may preview tri-fold Galaxy G Fold at Unpacked: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 4 redeem codes to win emotes, diamonds

Topics :Apple Apple iPhonesspams

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story