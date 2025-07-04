Samsung has announced the release of new health-tracking features with its One UI 8 Watch software update, which is currently in the beta testing phase. The South Korean consumer electronics maker is expected to launch its next generation Galaxy Watch line-up at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, likely comprising Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. The new features will be rolled out to the new models first, and then later to older generation models.

At the centre of this upcoming update are features like bedtime guidance, vascular load, running coach, and antioxidant index. Some Galaxy Watch users in South Korea and the US can try these features early through an ongoing beta programme. Indian users will be able to get their hands on it after the launch of the Galaxy Watch 8 series only.

Beyond new Galaxy Watch models, Samsung is also expected to launch its next generation foldable smartphone range at the Unpacked event. This could include Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and the company’s maiden tri-fold dubbed Galaxy G Fold. New features in One UI 8 Watch: Eligibility and availability The new health tools will be available on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch models, and on existing models such as the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, as part of the One UI 8 Watch update. A beta version of the update is currently open to users in select regions (South Korea and the US) who have a Galaxy Watch 5 or newer.

Bedtime guidance: Helps you maintain a consistent sleep schedule by recommending the best time to sleep, based on your last three days of sleep data. It uses sleep pressure and circadian rhythm analysis to suggest a bedtime that supports better alertness the next day.

Vascular load: Measures how much stress your blood vessels are under while you sleep — an early indicator of heart health. It also connects this data to lifestyle factors like sleep quality, exercise, and stress.

Running coach: Assesses your running ability with a 12-minute test and assigns a fitness level from one to 10. Based on the result, it creates a tailored plan to help you train for a 5K, 10K, half or full marathon, with level progression as you improve.

Antioxidant index: Uses a light-based sensor to measure carotenoid levels — antioxidants linked to healthy ageing — in your skin. The feature shows how habits like diet impact your antioxidant score over time, encouraging better nutrition.