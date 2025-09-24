Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Sony to host 'State of Play' on Sept 24: Where to watch and what to expect

Sony to host 'State of Play' on Sept 24: Where to watch and what to expect

The September 24 State of Play event from Sony PlayStation will feature news on third-party and indie games, along with a deeper look at Housemarque's upcoming title Saros

Sony PlayStation State of Play event

Sony PlayStation State of Play event

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony has announced that it will host the next State of Play event on September 24 at 02:00 pm ET (September 25, 02:30 am IST). This is the second State of Play that Sony will hold in the month of September. The first State of Play event happened during the first week of this month, where the gameplay of 007 First Light was revealed. Now, the next State of Play event is expected to provide updates about new titles.
 
For the uninitiated, State of Play is Sony’s video program where it showcases the latest updates, announcements, and new trailers from the world of PlayStation.
 

Sony State of Play event: When and how to watch

  • Date and time: September 24 at 02:00 pm ET (September 25, 02:30 am IST)
  • How to watch: By joining PlayStation’s livestream on YouTube or Twitch
Readers can also stream the event from the video embedded at the end of this article.

Also Read

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PS5 consoles price drop: Digital edition at ₹44,990, Disc at ₹49,990

PS Plus Extra game catalogue: September

PlayStation Plus Extra: Sony adds WWE 2K25, Persona 5 Tactica to free games

Sony Xperia 10 VII

Sony Xperia 10 VII: The midrange marvel Indians can only admire from afar

PlayStation Family app

Sony launches PlayStation Family app: What is it, how it works, and more

James Bond 007 First Light

007 First Light gameplay revealed at State of Play, release date confirmed

Sony State of Play event: What to expect

The gaming division of Sony has promised to offer more than 35 minutes of reveals and news from developers about anticipated third-party and indie titles, along with updates from some of their teams at PlayStation Studios.
 
The headline of this event is expected to be the extended look at Saros, which is being developed by Finnish video game studio Housemarque, set for a release next year.
 
According to a report by IGN India, the company might also reveal PlayStation Plus games for the month of October, as it did during last year’s State of Play event held in September.
 
Additionally, the timing of this State of Play event is very close to the release of the Ghost of Yotei game. Sucker Punch Productions’ upcoming samurai action-adventure game is set to release worldwide for PlayStation 5 on October 2. Since the release date is so near, Sony might offer some updates on this game, too. For the uninitiated, this is a pretty big launch for Sony as the company even released a limited-edition PS5 console and accessories themed around the Ghost of Yotei game. 

Sony State of Play event livestream video

More From This Section

Open AI

OpenAI explores speakers, glasses, AI pin as potential AI hardware devices

Samsung One UI 8 update

Samsung's One UI 8.5 may bring new Galaxy AI features, iOS 26-like redesign

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63 on PlayStation brings new cars, events, scapes

Google revamps Play Store

Google revamps Play Store around AI, unified gaming experience: What's new

Apple's iPhone 17 series hit by 'Scratchgate': What's really going on?

Apple's iPhone 17 series hit by 'Scratchgate': What's really going on?

Topics : Sony PlayStation Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon