Brave and AdGuard join Signal in blocking Microsoft's Recall feature

Microsoft’s controversial Recall feature in Windows 11 that takes automatic screenshots on Copilot Plus PCs is facing growing criticism from privacy-focused app developers. According to a report by The Verge, both Brave and AdGuard have now joined messaging app Signal in blocking the Windows AI-powered feature. Following the lead of messaging app Signal, both Brave and AdGuard have now taken steps to block the AI-powered tool from accessing user content, citing serious privacy risks.

AdGuard, an ad-blocking and privacy tool, shared its reasoning in a recent blog post, calling Recall a privacy concern. The post stated, “The very idea of background screen captures is unsettling. At any given moment, the system could snap a screenshot of a private chat window, an online form where you’re entering your credit card, or simply something personal you didn’t want saved.”

Brave web browser also confirmed that it will block Recall by default on Windows 11 and newer systems. “Starting in version 1.81 for Windows users, Brave browser will block Microsoft Recall from automatically taking screenshots of your browsing activity,” said the company in a blog post. They further stated that it will disable it by default for Windows 11+ users, but they will also provide an option to turn it back on for users who want Recall. Brave also noted that they were partly inspired by Signal’s blocking of Recall. Signal Desktop now includes a “Screen security” setting to block screenshots on Windows, aimed at protecting chats from Microsoft’s Recall feature.

Messaging app Signal began blocking Recall in May using a Digital Rights Management (DRM) flag that prevents screenshots and accessibility tools from capturing its content. The messaging app also criticised Microsoft for not offering fine-tuned settings to let developers manage how Recall interacts with their apps. "Microsoft has launched Recall without granular settings for app developers that would enable Signal to easily protect privacy, which is a glaring omission that limits our choices," Signal noted.