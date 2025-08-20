Lava Play Ultra 5G to be launched on Aug 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Lava is set to launch the Play Ultra 5G smartphone in India on August 20. The upcoming smartphone will mark Lava’s entry into the gaming smartphone segment. The launch event for the smartphone will kick off at 8:00 pm and will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, viewers can follow the event live through the video embedded at the end of this article.
Lava Play Ultra 5G launch: Details
- Date: August 20, 2025
- Time: 8:00 pm
- Livestream: Lava Mobiles YouTube channel
Lava Play Ultra 5G: What we know so far
The company has confirmed that the Play Ultra 5G will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. According to the Amazon live page, the smartphone will feature a large square camera island with “64MP AI Matrix Camera” branding, which may use the Sony IMX682 sensor. The front is expected to sport a punch-hole design. The phone is expected to arrive in dark blue and white colour variants, with a glass back panel and Lava 5G branding.
The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip (SoC). It is likely to be paired with UFS 3.1 storage for faster read/write speeds. Lava is also expected to introduce a “Gameboost Mode” optimisation for smoother gaming performance. Additionally, the device may include dual stereo speakers, dual microphones with noise cancellation and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
For the camera, the Play Ultra 5G could ship with a 64MP AI Matrix primary sensor alongside supporting lenses. As for the battery, it is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Lava Play Ultra 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
- Storage type: UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 64MP (Sony IMX682) + 2MP depth
- Audio: Dual stereo speakers
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 33W