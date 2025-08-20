Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 20 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: August 20 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for August 20. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 20, giving players access to special rewards like unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items.
 
Since these codes work only for a short period and can be used a limited number of times, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Below is the list of currently active codes along with easy steps to claim your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 20 are:
  • 4YHJ-BS7H-SK54
  • G6HT-43WS-FCV4
  • MLO9-BVFD-SSZ2
  • ZSE4-RFVB-GTH8
  • RTY6-LKM8-FGHJ
  • QWAS-DXSE-MNBG
  • XCDE-BVFR-NMKL
  • IOKM-JHGF-TYGH
  • ERTY-UJIK-OLPM
  • OIKJ-U8T7-YHGF
  • FGTR-45RT-GHTY
  • JHUY-T567-89IO
  • SDFG-HJKM-LO09
  • WERT-56TY-GHJK
  • XCDS-WE34-56YH
  • ZXCV-BNMA-SDFG
  • PLKM-NJUH-YTGF

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will find their rewards directly in the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly.
 
The codes often provide access to limited-time content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic items.
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and typically stays active for about twelve hours, so players should claim them quickly before they expire.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meta splits AI group into four parts in pursuit of superintelligence

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 with GPT-5 support

Tech Wrap Aug 19: Redmi 15 and Galaxy Buds3 FE launched, ChatGPT Go plan

Grammarly rolls out 8 AI-powered agents in 'Docs': Here's what they do

Microsoft may soon let you stream Xbox games for free with ads: Details

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story