Garena Free Fire Max: August 20 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 20, giving players access to special rewards like unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items.

Since these codes work only for a short period and can be used a limited number of times, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Below is the list of currently active codes along with easy steps to claim your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 20 are:

4YHJ-BS7H-SK54

G6HT-43WS-FCV4

MLO9-BVFD-SSZ2

ZSE4-RFVB-GTH8

RTY6-LKM8-FGHJ

QWAS-DXSE-MNBG

XCDE-BVFR-NMKL

IOKM-JHGF-TYGH

ERTY-UJIK-OLPM

OIKJ-U8T7-YHGF

FGTR-45RT-GHTY

JHUY-T567-89IO

SDFG-HJKM-LO09

WERT-56TY-GHJK

XCDS-WE34-56YH

ZXCV-BNMA-SDFG

PLKM-NJUH-YTGF

ALSO READ: Meta splits AI group into four parts in pursuit of superintelligence

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will find their rewards directly in the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly. The codes often provide access to limited-time content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic items.