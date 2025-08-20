BGMI redeem codes for August 20: Here is how you can win Swordsman backpack

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 20:
- EFZBZ9KUBC5DSBAG
- EFZCZNVWMQ3KNX5X
- EFZDZMMASGCVXW64
- EFZEZTSCACPW6QEF
- EFZFZVT9QKPH6K3P
- EFZGZ69T5NX4TCQ6
- EFZHZ3DB3UHJGTDU
- EFZIZRC7AEQ63RMN
- EFZJZU84K7CHJM77
- EFZKZ7AQTJ35NHBK
- EFZLZBKNARWDAM4V
- EFZMZX49XPFCJNE9
- EFZNZ9VP9TRDM97J
- EFZOZG8BDWM6PD3P
- EFZPZ4UBCA5KXWN5
- EFZQZUTJ7XVHSHH5
- EFZRZRUBXGKHXUV5
- EFZVZXSSG39XWD3P
- EFZTZJTV4RN8WF7H
- EFZUZ58PJK6K7SM4
- EFZBAZ5FESJXGV4E
- EFZBBZES5EB95UBT
- EFZBCZN83KDQWJFA
- EFZBDZ9DSJPXCME6
- EFZBEZCMRJ9JVC7B
- EFZBFZ8NGE3BDVKN
- EFZBGZPG7SWWNEP8
- EFZBHZNUK7GMQ564
- EFZBIZ6VRACANE7S
- EFZBJZN5JHKP4SHG
- EFZBKZECDT9VBUSF
- EFZBLZTGVXXXFTM3
- EFZBMZAWWJ9NE5JR
- EFZBNZPPDMUXU59T
- EFZBOZDH44EFKUFQ
- EFZBPZRC6VJSBCDX
- EFZBQZG4D4KHFSP7
- EFZBRZDK957SEPDN
- EFZBVZ8RBNDBFKXA
- EFZBTZ4HMV669X7A
- EFZBUZHMWN3TME36
- EFZCAZFP8DB4PUS9
- EFZCBZG7TPG4GUD7
- EFZCCZ39NV4AP9XD
- EFZCDZMQJ3MQD7QH
- EFZCEZ5MWDNDTK6H
- EFZCFZ8MX5FMF45T
- EFZCGZDJ6P66NXUA
- EFZCHZV7TB3PHCNF
- EFZCIZVGS3QGBT9U
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app