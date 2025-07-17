Pixel: Google offers same-day repair, free pick-up and drop option in India

Announced via Google India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, the new same day repair centres are now live in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, as well as other key urban centres. Customers who submit their Pixel devices before 2:00 pm at designated walk-in locations can expect same-day servicing.

These centres are categorised as Exclusive and Priority Service Centres, offering expedited repair services for Pixel phones, earbuds, and smartwatches.

Free doorstep repairs for wider accessibility

For users unable to visit a repair centre, Google is offering a mail-in option with free doorstep pick-up and drop. This option is designed to help users in remote areas access certified repair services without stepping out of their homes.

Enhanced online support tools

To streamline the process further, Google has updated its support page with a suite of new tools and resources. These include: