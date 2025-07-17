Home / Technology / Tech News / Pixel: Google offers same-day repair, free pick-up and drop option in India

Pixel: Google offers same-day repair, free pick-up and drop option in India

Google now offers same-day repair, free doorstep pick-up and drop, and updated online tools to boost Pixel support across 21 cities in India

Google Pixel same-day repair service
Google same-day repair service for Pixel devices
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has expanded its after-sales service for Pixel users in India, introducing same-day repair centres in 21 cities. The initiative aims to deliver faster and more accessible support, with 80 per cent of Pixel phone repairs now being completed within the same day, said the US-based technology company. In addition, users can opt for a free mail-in repair service, which includes doorstep pick-up and drop-off at no extra cost.

Same-day repair centres: Faster fixes for Pixel users

Announced via Google India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, the new same day repair centres are now live in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, as well as other key urban centres. Customers who submit their Pixel devices before 2:00 pm at designated walk-in locations can expect same-day servicing.
 
These centres are categorised as Exclusive and Priority Service Centres, offering expedited repair services for Pixel phones, earbuds, and smartwatches. 

Free doorstep repairs for wider accessibility

For users unable to visit a repair centre, Google is offering a mail-in option with free doorstep pick-up and drop. This option is designed to help users in remote areas access certified repair services without stepping out of their homes.

Enhanced online support tools

To streamline the process further, Google has updated its support page with a suite of new tools and resources. These include:
  • Troubleshooting guides
  • Repair status tracking
  • Online booking for repair requests
  • Service centre locator
  • More support for the Pixel ecosystem
Beyond hardware repairs, Google continues to build on its Pixel ecosystem in India with various customer-first initiatives, including:
  • Exchange offers and cashback on new Pixel devices
  • A guidebook with Pixel tips and best practices
  • 24/7 support via phone and chat
  • Tutorial videos for setup and troubleshooting on YouTube
  • EMI and bank discounts for new buyers
  • Pixel Simulator to explore features before purchasing
  • With this expansion, Google aims to provide a hassle-free support experience that caters to users across both metro and non-metro regions.
Earlier this year, Google launched its online store in India, offering direct access to its devices directly from the company. The company is now gearing up to launch the next-generation Pixel line-up, scheduled for August 20. The India launch, however, has not been confirmed at the time of writing this report.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max: July 17 redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

Premium

AI Appreciation Day: 58% students globally use AI for studies, shows survey

Premium

Rising cloud costs, security push some firms back to on-premise infra

10 years of CSC 2.0: Taking AI to villages, one CSC entrepreneur at a time

Tech Wrap July 16: Sonos Move 2, Cyberpunk 2077 on Macs, Acer Swift Lite 14

Topics :Google Pixelsmartphones addictionGoogle Android

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story