Pixel: Google offers same-day repair, free pick-up and drop option in India

Same-day repair centres: Faster fixes for Pixel users
Free doorstep repairs for wider accessibility
Enhanced online support tools
- Troubleshooting guides
- Repair status tracking
- Online booking for repair requests
- Service centre locator
- More support for the Pixel ecosystem
- Exchange offers and cashback on new Pixel devices
- A guidebook with Pixel tips and best practices
- 24/7 support via phone and chat
- Tutorial videos for setup and troubleshooting on YouTube
- EMI and bank discounts for new buyers
- Pixel Simulator to explore features before purchasing
- With this expansion, Google aims to provide a hassle-free support experience that caters to users across both metro and non-metro regions.
