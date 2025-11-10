Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Perplexity Comet AI browser is rolling out on Android: How to join waitlist

Perplexity Comet AI browser is rolling out on Android: How to join waitlist

Perplexity AI has started sending invites for its Comet browser on Android to select users, bringing its agentic search browsing experience to mobile for the first time

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Perplexity has begun sending invites for its AI-powered Comet browser on Android. Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas shared the news that Comet browser for Android invites are being sent out to a few early testers. Users can go to the Google Play Store or the Comet browser website to register their interest for the AI-powered browser. Srinivas said that Perplexity's paying customers and regular users of the AI-backed search engine would get preference for the invites.
 
Notably, the Perplexity CEO had earlier hinted that the Comet browser will also make its way to iOS users soon.
 
Srinivas, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Comet Android early invites are going out. If you want to maximise your chances for early access and shaping how the future of mobile browsing looks like - it all comes down to your Perplexity Android usage and Pro/Max user status! More invites will go out soon.”
 

What is Perplexity’s Comet?

Perplexity describes Comet as a “browser for agentic search” which can handle complex tasks with minimal user intervention. Comet operates on Perplexity’s search engine, generating AI-assisted results compiled from across the web.
 
For the uninitiated, the term agentic search refers to an intelligent system capable of autonomously performing multi-step actions and gathering information by interpreting user intent and context.

Perplexity’s Comet: Features

  • Transforms traditional browsing into an interactive, conversation-style experience.
  • Features a unified interface that has been claimed to understand user intent, minimising the need to switch between tabs or applications.
  • As per the company, it manages complete browsing sessions to streamline workflows and reduce distractions.
  • It has been said to be designed for in-depth tasks such as research, product comparisons, and problem-solving.
  • Offers a sidebar assistant that can summarise web pages, respond to queries, and handle tasks like hotel bookings, online shopping, or email management.
  • Includes an integrated contextual assistant that delivers relevant answers based on the content currently displayed on the screen.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Comet Android

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

