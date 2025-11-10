Blackmagic Camera app on iOS, Android can now stream to YouTube and Twitch

Blackmagic Camera app for smartphones has a new feature that lets users stream directly to YouTube, Twitch, and Vimeo Live. According to the company, there is no need for separate encoding tools or extra hardware. Additionally, the update also adds SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol support for smoother streaming, drive alerts to prevent data loss, and multi-angle viewing for remote camera monitoring.

Blackmagic Camera app update: What is new

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blackmagic Design announced: “Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.2 Update! Get support for live streaming directly to YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch and Blackmagic Streaming Decoder, as well as more detailed notifications when connecting or disconnecting external storage.” However, The Verge reported that the features are also available for the Android version of the app.

ALSO READ: OnePlus begins OxygenOS 16 rollout in India: Schedule, eligible devices According to The Verge, users can choose the platform and enter a secure stream key to start live streaming. Once live, they can still use all of the app’s manual controls while broadcasting such as adjusting exposure, focus, or colour balance. The report mentioned that it is supposed to be easier for both beginners and professionals to fine-tune their streams in real-time. ALSO READ: OnePlus begins OxygenOS 16 rollout in India: Schedule, eligible devices The update also includes support for SRT, a newer streaming protocol which is often used by professional broadcasters. SRT helps maintain video quality on unstable internet connections by adjusting to changes in speed and reliability. For advanced users, Blackmagic has also added options to connect to custom RTMP and SRT servers, opening up more streaming possibilities beyond the main supported platforms.