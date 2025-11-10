Home / Technology / Tech News / Blackmagic Camera app on iOS, Android can now stream to YouTube and Twitch

Blackmagic Camera app on iOS, Android can now stream to YouTube and Twitch

The latest Blackmagic Camera app update lets users stream directly to YouTube, Twitch, and Vimeo, with pro-level controls and support for SRT and custom servers

Sweta Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Blackmagic Camera app for smartphones has a new feature that lets users stream directly to YouTube, Twitch, and Vimeo Live. According to the company, there is no need for separate encoding tools or extra hardware. Additionally, the update also adds SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol support for smoother streaming, drive alerts to prevent data loss, and multi-angle viewing for remote camera monitoring.

Blackmagic Camera app update: What is new

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blackmagic Design announced: “Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.2 Update! Get support for live streaming directly to YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch and Blackmagic Streaming Decoder, as well as more detailed notifications when connecting or disconnecting external storage.” However, The Verge reported that the features are also available for the Android version of the app.
According to The Verge, users can choose the platform and enter a secure stream key to start live streaming. Once live, they can still use all of the app’s manual controls while broadcasting such as adjusting exposure, focus, or colour balance. The report mentioned that it is supposed to be easier for both beginners and professionals to fine-tune their streams in real-time.
 
The update also includes support for SRT, a newer streaming protocol which is often used by professional broadcasters. SRT helps maintain video quality on unstable internet connections by adjusting to changes in speed and reliability. For advanced users, Blackmagic has also added options to connect to custom RTMP and SRT servers, opening up more streaming possibilities beyond the main supported platforms. 
 
In addition to this, the app provides detailed alerts if an external drive is accidentally disconnected, a safeguard when recording large Apple ProRes files that cannot be stored internally on iPhones. Users can also now choose how many camera angles to view at once when monitoring remote feeds. This feature is expected to manage multiple video sources on bigger screens like iPads or Macs.
 

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

