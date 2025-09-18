OnePlus announces 'Diwali' offers: OnePlus 13r at ₹37,999, Pad 2 at ₹32,999

OnePlus has announced the Diwali festive season sale, starting September 22, during which its flagship products, including the OnePlus 13 series and OnePlus Pad 3, as well as Nord 5 series smartphones and Bluetooth audio devices, will be available for purchase at discounted prices.
The offers will be available across the OnePlus website, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more platforms. Select IoT products and tablets will also be available via other ecommerce and quick-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Myntra, and Blinkit. Here are the offer details.
OnePlus Diwali festive season sale: Date
- Date: September 22
- Time: 12 am onwards
OnePlus Diwali festive season sale: Offers
Smartphones
The OnePlus 13s was launched back in June at a starting price of Rs 54,999; however, during this sale, it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 47,749 (including bank offers). Additionally, the company has also announced price drops, bank offers, and no-interest equated monthly instalment plans for other 13 series devices such as the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. Furthermore, a price drop of up to Rs 1,500 has also been announced for both variants of the OnePlus Nord 5 series. Here are the offer details:
OnePlus 13
- Launch price: Rs 69,999 (12GB + 256GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 61,999 onwards
- Bank discount for select cards: Up to Rs 4,250
- No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months on select cards
OnePlus 13R
- Launch price: Rs 42,999 (12GB + 256GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 37,999 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,250
OnePlus 13s
- Launch price: Rs 54,999 (12GB + 256GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 50,999 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,250
- No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months on select cards
OnePlus Nord 5
- Launch price: Rs 31,999 (8GB + 256GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 30,499 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000
- No-interest EMI: Up to 3 months on select cards
OnePlus Nord CE5
- Launch price: Rs 24,999 (8GB + 128GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 23,499 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000
- No-interest EMI: Up to 3 months on select cards
Tablets
OnePlus Pad 3 went on sale for the first time in India on September 5 with a starting price of Rs 42,999; however, during this sale, the company has revealed bank offers for select cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs 42,749. Price drops, bank discounts, and no-interest equated monthly payment plans have also been announced for the OnePlus Pad 2, Pad Go, and Pad Lite.
OnePlus Pad 3
- Launch price: Rs 47,999 (12GB + 256GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 47,999 with a complimentary Stylus for the first three days of sale
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 5,250
OnePlus Pad Lite
- Launch price: Rs 15,999 (6GB + 128GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 14,999 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,250
OnePlus Pad Go
- Launch price: Rs 17,999 (8GB + 128GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 16,999 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,250
OnePlus Pad 2
- Launch price: Rs 36,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB) onwards
- Sale price: Rs 32,999 onwards
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,250
Bluetooth audio devices
OnePlus Buds 4
- Launch price: Rs 5,999
- Sale price: Rs 5,299
- Bank discount: Rs 500
OnePlus Buds Pro 3
- Launch price: Rs 11,999
- Sale price: Rs 8,999
- Bank discount: Rs 1,000
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r
- Launch price: Rs 1,799
- Sale price: Rs 1,599
- Bank discount: Rs 100
OnePlus Nord Buds 3
- Launch price: Rs 2,299
- Sale price: Rs 1,799
- Bank discount: Rs 200
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
- Launch price: Rs 2,999
- Sale price: Rs 2,399
- Bank discount: Rs 300
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3
- Launch price: Rs 1,699
- Sale price: Rs 1,299
- Bank discount: 150
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC
- Launch price: Rs 2,099
- Sale price: Rs 1,699
- Bank discount: Rs 200