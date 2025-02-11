PM Modi advocates for 'bias-free' data sets in AI at Paris summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, calling for global collaboration to harness artificial intelligence (AI) for economic growth, social transformation, and sustainable development. PM Modi stressed on the need to build quality data sets which are "free from biases" to develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. Co-chairing the event alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi highlighted both the opportunities and challenges posed by AI, advocating for a balanced approach to AI governance. "Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where the capabilities are most lacking be it power, talent, or data for the financial resources. AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster," PM Modi said.

"To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data sets free from biases," he added.

AI as a force for global good

Five pillars for responsible AI development

To ensure AI’s ethical and transparent growth, PM Modi proposed a five-point agenda: Pooling global resources and talent for AI innovation Developing open-source AI systems that foster trust and transparency Creating high-quality, unbiased data sets for responsible AI training Democratising AI to develop people-centric applications Addressing cybersecurity concerns, disinformation, and deepfakes “We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful,” he added.

Call for a global AI governance framework

With AI evolving at an unprecedented pace, PM Modi stressed the need for collective efforts to establish global AI governance and standards that uphold shared values and mitigate risks.

"AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed. There is also a deep interdependence across borders. Therefore, we need collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks, and build trust."

Job loss concerns and the need for reskilling

Addressing concerns about AI-induced job losses, PM Modi pointed to historical trends, emphasising that technology transforms work rather than eliminating it. Green energy solutions and AI Acknowledging AI’s high energy demands, PM Modi called for green energy solutions to fuel its future. He highlighted India and France’s collaboration in the International Solar Alliance as a model for sustainable AI innovation. "Loss of jobs is AI’s most feared disruption. But history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. Its nature changes, and new types of jobs are created. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," he said.

“At the same time, Sustainable AI does not only mean using clean energy. AI models must also be efficient and sustainable in size, data needs, and resource requirements. After all, the human brain manages to compose poetry and design spaceships using less power than most lightbulbs,” PM Modi said.

Digital public infra in India

PM Modi showcased India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which serves over 1.4 billion people at low cost, built on an open and accessible network. He pointed to India’s success in data governance, citing the Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture and democratised digital commerce as key milestones, stating, “We have unlocked the power of data through our Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture. And, we have made digital commerce democratic and accessible to all. This vision is the foundation of India’s National AI Mission.”

India, he noted, is building its own Large Language Model (LLM), tailored to its linguistic and cultural diversity. Additionally, the country has a unique public-private partnership model, offering affordable compute power to start-ups and researchers.

"Today, India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy. We are developing AI applications for public good. We have one of the world’s largest AI talent pools," he said.

Human-centric AI

PM Modi dismissed fears of AI surpassing human intelligence, reaffirming that humans must shape AI’s future.

"We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans," PM Modi concluded.

Following his Paris visit, PM Modi will travel to the United States for a two-day trip to meet with US President Donald Trump. This will mark the first meeting between the two leaders since Trump assumed office for his second term.