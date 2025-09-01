Home / Technology / Tech News / After A17 5G, Samsung to launch Galaxy F17 5G in India: What to expect

After A17 5G, Samsung to launch Galaxy F17 5G in India: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is tipped to arrive as a rebranded Galaxy A17 5G with Exynos 1330 chip, triple-camera setup, and Android 15-based One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G
Samsung Galaxy F16 5G
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung launched the Galaxy A17 5G in India on August 29. Now, the company is reportedly preparing to introduce another mid-range 5G smartphone, the Galaxy F17 5G, which is expected to be identical to the A-series model. According to a report by Smartprix, the F-series device will share most of the core hardware, but may skip the in-box charging adapter.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: What to expect

The Galaxy F17 5G is likely to feature a 6.7-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display of a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device is expected to be 7.5mm thick and carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
 
It is said to be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1330 processor, built on the 6nm process, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
 
On the imaging front, the smartphone may sport a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro unit. A 13MP front-facing camera is expected for selfies and video calls. 
 
Powering the device could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. However, like other recent F-series devices, the charger may not be included in the box. On the software side, the phone is expected to ship with One UI 7 based on Android 15, backed by Samsung’s promise of six years of OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Expected price in India

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,499
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, fullHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1330 (6nm)
  • RAM: Up to 6GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP OIS + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W charging
  • OS: One UI 7 based on Android 15
  • Protection: IP54 rating
  • Thickness: 7.5mm

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google introduces 'Temporary Chats' in Gemini: What is it and how it works

OpenAI bets big on India with 1 GW data centre plan, builds local presence

BGMI releases final batch of redeem codes: How to win Joyland Groza firearm

WhatsApp fixes 'zero-click bug' on Apple devices: How to update your device

Huawei Mate XTs tri-fold device may launch on September 4: What to expect

Topics :Tech NewsLatest Technology NewsSamsung GalaxySamsung MobilesSamsung Electronics

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story