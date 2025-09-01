After A17 5G, Samsung to launch Galaxy F17 5G in India: What to expect

The Galaxy F17 5G is likely to feature a 6.7-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display of a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device is expected to be 7.5mm thick and carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

It is said to be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1330 processor, built on the 6nm process, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the imaging front, the smartphone may sport a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro unit. A 13MP front-facing camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

Powering the device could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. However, like other recent F-series devices, the charger may not be included in the box. On the software side, the phone is expected to ship with One UI 7 based on Android 15, backed by Samsung’s promise of six years of OS and security updates.