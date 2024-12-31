Business Standard

POCO X7 series smartphones to be launched on January 9: What to expect

POCO X7 series smartphones to be launched on January 9: What to expect

The upcoming POCO X7 5G smartphone appears to feature a Redmi Note 14 Pro-inspired design with a curved back and centrally placed rear camera module

POCO X7 Pro 5G and X7 5G

POCO X7 Pro 5G and X7 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:53 AM IST
Chinese smartphone brand POCO has confirmed that it will be launching its POCO X7 series smartphones in India on January 9. Alongside the announcement, the company has also revealed the first look at the upcoming POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G smartphones. Additionally, it has been confirmed that both these smartphones will be made available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart

POCO X7 series: Expected design

Starting with the vanilla model, the POCO X7 5G appears to be featuring a Redmi Note 14 Pro-inspired design with a centrally placed camera module, accommodating the rear camera sensors and the flashlight in a symmetrical design. The smartphone also features a curved back with a thin frame design, suggesting that it may sport a curved display as well.
 
The Pro model, on the other hand, appears to feature a flat frame design with the back panel sitting flush. The POCO X7 Pro 5G sports vertically stacked dual cameras in an iPhone 16-like rear camera module.

POCO X7 series: What to expect

Poco X7 5G
 
The Poco X7 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip, the smartphone may be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is expected to come equipped with a 5,110mAh battery and support 45W wired charging. For imaging, the smartphone may get a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 20MP front-facing camera.
 
Poco X7 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch (2712×1220 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 5110 mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
POCO X7 Pro 5G
 
The Pro model is expected to feature a similar display as the vanilla model but may offer Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The POCO X7 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It will likely feature a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide on the back, while it may get a 20MP sensor at the front. The Pro model is expected to pack a 6000mAh battery and support faster 90W wired charging.
 
POCO X7 Pro 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch (2712×1220 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired

