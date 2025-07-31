Galaxy S26 series: Samsung could drop base and plus models in lineup revamp

Samsung is reportedly planning a significant shake-up of its flagship Galaxy S-series next year. According to a report by 9To5Google, the anticipated Galaxy S26 lineup, expected in 2026, could include a new model named the “Galaxy S26 Pro.” Meanwhile, the Plus variant might be replaced by the next generation ultra-thin Edge model, and the Ultra edition could receive improvements in battery performance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

The report stated that Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 contains internal references to upcoming models in the Galaxy S26 series. These include mentions of the “Galaxy S26 Ultra” and “Galaxy S26 Edge,” as well as a new “Galaxy S26 Pro.” However, there are no mentions of the base or Plus models in the code.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3: Android 16 closed beta trials set to kick off from August Further evidence of the new lineup structure appears in the GSMA database, where similar model names were found. Citing information from SammyPolice, 9To5Google noted that the model number “SM-S942U” was initially tagged as “Galaxy S26” but has since been renamed “Galaxy S26 Pro.” The GSMA listings also include the Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26 Ultra, but not a Galaxy S26 Plus. This aligns with earlier speculation that Samsung may phase out the Plus variant in favour of the thinner Edge model. However, the addition of a “Pro” label for what could be the entry-level model is somewhat unusual. It's possible that both the base Galaxy S26 and the Pro version may coexist as separate devices. Alternatively, this could simply be an early-stage naming convention, and the final lineup may still follow the traditional structure.