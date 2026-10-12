Explained: How Qualcomm-Arm dispute could reshape chip licensing model

Qualcomm’s legal dispute with Arm Holdings has put the spotlight on how chipmakers access processor technology and the terms under which they use it. The case centres on allegations that Arm breached licensing agreements by withholding software tools, violating pricing commitments and disclosing a letter that Qualcomm says damaged its negotiations with Meta Platforms. Arm denies wrongdoing and argues that Qualcomm has not suffered harm, reported Reuters.

The dispute comes as Arm expands beyond licensing its intellectual property to developing and selling its own processors, raising questions about its relationship with chipmakers that depend on its technology and compete in the same markets. A US federal jury in Delaware had not reached a verdict when deliberations ended on October 9, according to Reuters, with discussions expected to resume on October 13.

What is Arm Arm is a semiconductor technology company that develops processor architectures and licenses its intellectual property to chip designers. Its architecture provides the underlying instructions and rules that processors use to execute software. Companies can license this technology and build their own chips around it, without having to develop an instruction set architecture from scratch. Chipmakers like Qualcomm, by contrast, designs and sells semiconductor products, including Snapdragon processors used in smartphones and laptops. These processors combine Arm-based CPU designs with other components, such as graphics and connectivity technology, depending on the product. ALSO READ: Successful GPU bidders likely to offer compute capacity to global firms

Qualcomm uses Arm technology under licensing agreements, as do other chip designers, including Apple and MediaTek. Each company develops processors for its own products and markets, competing on performance, power consumption, price and other factors. Arm's traditional business model allows it to earn licensing fees and royalties from companies that use its technology, without manufacturing every chip itself. Its customers can compete with one another while relying on the same underlying architecture. That relationship is changing. In March 2026, Arm announced its Arm AGI CPU, its first production silicon product, aimed at data centre workloads. The move puts Arm in the business of selling processors in markets where its technology customers also operate.

The shift does not automatically create a conflict of interest or breach existing agreements. However, it raises questions about how Arm manages licensing terms, technical support and pricing when some of its customers are also potential competitors. What is the Qualcomm-Arm dispute about? The latest lawsuit concerns Qualcomm's allegations that Arm breached its contractual commitments. Qualcomm claims that Arm withheld software tools, failed to honour pricing agreements and disclosed a letter alleging a breach of contract in a way that damaged Qualcomm's negotiations with Meta Platforms. The dispute went to trial in the US this month. The jury had not reached a verdict when deliberations ended on October 9, according to Reuters, and discussions are expected to resume on October 13.

ALSO READ: Qualcomm bets on smaller AI models as memory costs push up phone prices One allegation concerns Qualcomm's negotiations with Meta over a potential chip deal. Qualcomm claims that Arm's disclosure of a letter threatening to terminate a licence damaged those discussions. Arm disputes the allegation and argues that Qualcomm has not demonstrated that it suffered harm. The case also involves disagreements over licensing terms and the remedies Qualcomm may seek if the allegations are established. The jury's findings will determine whether Arm breached the relevant agreements, while the court will have to address the legal consequences of any findings. How did the dispute begin? The current case follows a separate legal battle that began in 2022, when Arm sued Qualcomm over its acquisition of Nuvia, a chip-design startup founded by former Apple engineers.

Qualcomm acquired Nuvia in 2021 to strengthen its processor development capabilities, particularly for high-performance computing. Arm argued that Nuvia's licence agreements did not automatically transfer to Qualcomm and that the technology needed to be relicensed under the applicable terms. Qualcomm maintained that its existing licence allowed it to use the acquired technology. The dispute went to trial in December 2024, when a US federal jury found that Qualcomm had not breached its own licence agreement. It did not reach a complete verdict on all the issues. In September 2025, the US court ruled in Qualcomm's favour on the remaining question of whether Nuvia had breached its architecture licence agreement. Arm's appeal remained pending in the latest public updates.

The earlier case focused on licensing rights following Qualcomm's acquisition of Nuvia. The latest lawsuit concerns Qualcomm's allegations about Arm's conduct, including access to technical resources, pricing and the disclosure of information. How could the case reshape chip licensing? The case could influence how semiconductor companies negotiate licensing agreements, particularly when a technology supplier begins competing directly with its customers. Chip development requires more than permission to use an architecture. Companies also need software tools, technical documentation and support to design, test and validate processors. Restrictions on these resources can affect development costs and product launch schedules. If Qualcomm establishes that Arm breached its contractual obligations, chipmakers may seek clearer terms covering access to technical resources, pricing commitments, confidentiality and licence termination. Companies could also seek more explicit remedies for breaches that affect commercial negotiations.

A ruling in Arm's favour would not settle every disagreement over licensing practices. It could, however, reinforce the importance of contractual wording and the need to establish that an alleged breach caused harm. The case may also prompt chip designers to assess their dependence on Arm. Moving to another architecture requires changes to processor design, software compatibility, development tools and support for existing applications. Such a shift can be costly, particularly for companies with established products. One alternative is RISC-V, an open standard instruction set architecture that companies can use to develop processors without paying Arm for an architecture licence. However, an open architecture does not eliminate the cost of chip design, validation or building the software ecosystem needed to support processors.

Why Arm's licensing model is drawing regulatory scrutiny Regulators in the US and South Korea have examined Arm's licensing practices amid concerns that the company could use its position as a supplier of processor technology to disadvantage chipmakers that rely on its architecture. In May 2026, Reuters reported that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was investigating whether Arm was attempting to monopolise parts of the semiconductor market. The investigation was examining whether Arm might reject or downgrade licences for processor designs as it expanded its own chip business. Arm declined to comment on the reported investigation South Korea's Fair Trade Commission also investigated Arm's Seoul office in November 2025. Reuters reported that the probe concerned Arm's licensing practices and followed allegations by Qualcomm that Arm was restricting access to its technology. The regulator declined to comment at the time.

The regulatory concerns have a precedent in the proposed acquisition of Arm by Nvidia. In December 2021, the FTC sued to block Nvidia's planned $40 billion acquisition of Arm, arguing that the deal could give Nvidia the ability and incentive to undermine rivals that depended on Arm's technology. The regulator also raised concerns about Nvidia gaining access to commercially sensitive information shared by Arm's licensees. Nvidia abandoned the deal in February 2022, after which the FTC dismissed its complaint. The acquisition case concerned a change in ownership, while the current dispute centres on licensing agreements and Arm's expansion into chip sales. However, both raise questions about the consequences of a company competing in markets where its customers depend on its technology.

What does it mean for consumers? The immediate impact on consumers is likely to be limited. The lawsuit does not directly concern retail prices or the supply of smartphones and laptops. Its effects would depend on whether the dispute changes licensing costs, delays processor development or affects competition among chip suppliers. If a licensing disagreement delays a chip programme or increases development costs, device manufacturers could face fewer processor options or longer product development cycles. Over time, this could affect prices and availability, although these remain possible consequences rather than established outcomes. India is exposed through its smartphone and PC markets, where devices rely on processors developed using Arm technology. Any long-term change in licensing costs or chip supply could affect manufacturers selling products in the country.