Qualcomm brings Snapdragon X platform to India for more affordable AI PCs

Qualcomm has introduced its Snapdragon X platform in India, paving the way for more affordable AI-powered PCs in the country. The new Arm-based chip features Oryon CPU cores, similar to those in higher-end Snapdragon X-series processors, and includes a neural processing unit (NPU) with 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second) capability. This enables on-device AI processing and supports Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform. ASUS is the first brand to launch laptops powered by the new chip.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip: Details

The Snapdragon X chip for PCs is built on an Arm-architecture and features an 8-core Oryon CPU, capable of reaching up to 3.0 GHz in multi-core performance. In comparison, the flagship Snapdragon X Elite boasts a 12-core CPU which can go up to 3.8GHz multi-core frequency. While some variants of the Snapdragon X Plus also feature 8-core configurations, they operate at higher frequencies than the standard Snapdragon X chip.

A key highlight of the Snapdragon X chip is its NPU, which delivers 45 TOPS performance—the same as other Snapdragon X-series processors. This enables efficient on-device AI processing, crucial for supporting Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform and its exclusive AI-driven features. Additionally, the chip integrates a GPU optimised for tasks such as presentations, web browsing, and media streaming.

Other notable features include extended battery life, Bluetooth 5.4 support, and compatibility with Wi-Fi 7.

Upcoming PCs powered by Snapdragon X

ASUS has announced two new laptops featuring the Snapdragon X chip—the Vivobook 16 and Zenbook A14. Starting at Rs 65,990, these laptops are now available for pre-order through ASUS' official website, ASUS Exclusive stores, and e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon. The official launch in India is set for March 10.