boAt launches Android-compatible 'TAG' object tracker: Know price, features

Priced at Rs 1,299, boAt TAG utilises Google's Find My Device network and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to offer semi real-time tracking of lost valuables

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 3:22 PM IST
Indian electronics brand boAt has launched its maiden object tracker, TAG, compatible with Google's Find My Device network. The company said that TAG offers semi real-time tracking and can be attached with valuable personal items such as wallets, smartphones, keys, luggage and more for locating them in case they are lost. It also comes with an anti-stalking feature which lets it detect a nearby unknown tracker, alerting the user.
 
boAt TAG: Price and availability
 
Priced at Rs 1,299, boAt TAG is now available on the company's official website, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as on several quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto.
 
boAt TAG: Details
 
Compatible with Android smartphones, boAt TAG integrates with Google's Find My Device network for lost item tracking. Find My Device is essentially a crowdsource network that uses several Android smartphones to locate a specific device listed on the network.
The company said that the tracker utilises Google's Find My Device network and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to offer semi-real-time location tracking. Once the item attached to the tracker is lost, users can mark it as "Lost" and receive accurate location updates and directions to it. The boAt TAG also comes with a built-in 80dB alarm that produces a loud beeping sound, making it simple to locate belongings quickly. In addition to this, TAG provides alerts for any unknown trackers nearby, helping users quickly identify and address unauthorised tracking attempts.
 
The new boAt tracker comes with a user-replaceable battery, while the company claims up to one year battery life for each cell. The object tracker comes with a battery, a lanyard, and double-sided tape within the box.
 
Topics :BoatGoogle AndroidGPS trackerTechnology

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

