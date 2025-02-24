Apple moves closer to integrating Google Gemini with revamped Siri: Report

Apple is reportedly considering integrating Google's Gemini AI into Apple Intelligence, providing users with an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT. A report by 9To5Google suggests that Gemini AI could soon be incorporated into Apple's Writing Tools and Siri.

According to the report, the latest iOS 18.4 developer beta includes code referencing OpenAI and Google as third-party model options. While ChatGPT is already available within select Apple Intelligence features, there is no official confirmation regarding Gemini's inclusion. However, during last year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, indicated in an interview that the company may partner with multiple large language model (LLM) providers, with Google potentially being the first.

Apple has already incorporated Google’s visual search technology into the iPhone 16 series’ Visual Intelligence tool. Further collaboration could extend capabilities to generating, summarising, and editing text using Gemini—features currently exclusive to ChatGPT. Additionally, Gemini integration may enable users to direct requests to Google’s AI, similar to how Siri can send queries to ChatGPT.

While it is unclear whether Gemini’s integration will be part of the official iOS 18.4 release, it is expected to be introduced in the coming months.

This would not be the first AI-related collaboration between Apple and Google. Last year, Reuters reported that Apple had been leveraging Google's technology to develop its AI models. A technical document released by Apple indicated that its engineers used Google's cloud-based tensor processing units (TPUs) to train its foundational AI model. While Apple has not disclosed the full extent of its reliance on Google's chips and software, the two companies appear to have been working together in the AI space for some time.