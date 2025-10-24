GTA Online Halloween update: Get Benefactor Krieger supercar for free

Halloween 2025-themed Slasher Mode is live now in GTA Online, and to make this update even better, Rockstar Games has begun giving out a Benefactor Krieger (Super) car to each player for free. Rockstar Games, in a press release, said that GTA Online players can now add this “well-rounded hypercar” to their vehicle collection without paying anything extra, not even in-game currency.
Furthermore, players can also claim a seasonal orange and black version of the Krieger at the Luxury Autos showroom with some cosmetic upgrades applied for a nominal in-game currency fee.
How to claim Benefactor Krieger in GTA Online
- Open GTA Online
- Visit the “Legendary Motorsport” site
- Players will find that Krieger has been discounted from its regular GTA$2,875,000 price all the way down to GTA$0 (in-game currency)
- Purchase the Benefactor Krieger supercar for free
This announcement comes around three weeks after the Halloween 2025-themed Slasher mode went live in GTA Online. This update will run through October, extending partially into the first week of November. Here are the details from the recent update that players can still make use of.
Also Read
GTA Online Halloween-themed update: Highlights
Slasher Modes
Ramius Submarine Slasher:
- Players start with a stalker armed with a Shotgun; the hunted use Flashlights to navigate.
- After three minutes, hunted players receive Shotguns, and the stalker role rotates.
Returning modes:
- Condemned (October 23–29)
- Slasher repeats (October 30–November 5)
- Both modes include double rewards, stacking up to 4X for GTA Plus Members.
Zombie survival events
- Ludendorff Cemetery Survival: Returns October 23–November 5 with triple rewards.
- Features waves of zombies, including juggernauts, armoured conquistadors, splitters, possessed animals, and zombie DJs.
- Players can add Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to custom creations using the Survival Creator tool.
Rewards, masks, and vehicles
-
Free Halloween Masks and discounted spooky vehicles, including:
- LCC Sanctus (Motorcycle), Albany Lurcher (Muscle)
- Albany Franken Stange (Sports Classic), Chariot Romero Hearse (Sedan)
- Vinewood Undead Collection: Available through weekly challenges. Rewards include: Slasher Clown Outfit, Please Stop Me Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, Skulls livery for Mammoth Avenger
-
Weekly Challenges provide GTA$ bonuses and collectible Halloween Masks:
- October 23–29: Survive 4 Waves for GTA$200,000 + Gray Jumping Spider Mask
- October 30–November 5: Win 1 Adversary Mode for GTA$200,000 + Gray Hooded Skull Mask
-
Community series and other events
- Weekly community-created Jobs include themed Deathmatches, haunted racetracks, and large-scale courses.
- UFO sightings and Ghosts Exposed investigations appear throughout Los Santos.
- Collect Jack O’Lanterns all month to earn bonus GTA$.