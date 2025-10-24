Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 can now measure antioxidant levels: How it works

Samsung said that it focused on carotenoids because they are key antioxidants that reflect fruit and vegetable intake and are linked to long-term health. The Galaxy Watch 8 collects data from a five-second thumb scan and converts it into an easy-to-read Antioxidant Index score:

Very Low: Less than 50 per cent of the World Health Organization’s daily recommendation of 400g of fruits and vegetables.

Low: Between 50 per cent and 100 per cent of the recommended intake.

Optimal: 100 per cent or more of the daily target.

Samsung stated that lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, and physical activity also play a role in the readings. When combined with other Galaxy Watch 8 features, including sleep tracking, activity monitoring, and vascular health measurements, the Antioxidant Index offers a broader look at how everyday habits influence overall well-being.

Galaxy Watch’s Antioxidant Index feature: How it works

Samsung said that it managed to shrink the technology into a compact, coin-sized sensor that uses multiple LED lights and a custom photodetector to measure carotenoid levels accurately. Instead of using lasers, it checks how the skin absorbs different light wavelengths, while built-in algorithms adjust the readings in real-time for better accuracy.