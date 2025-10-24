Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 can now measure antioxidant levels: How it works

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 can now measure antioxidant levels: How it works

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 can now measure antioxidant levels in seconds through a five-second thumb scan, offering an easy way to track diet quality and overall health

Samsung Galaxy 8 Watch brings Antioxidant Index
Samsung has introduced a new Antioxidant Index feature for the Galaxy Watch 8, which measures the skin’s carotenoid levels, which can be a marker for fruit and vegetable consumption. Samsung described the new feature as the industry’s first measurable nutrition index which aims to show how diet contributes to managing factors linked to ageing and long-term health.

Galaxy Watch’s Antioxidant Index feature: What is it

Samsung said that it focused on carotenoids because they are key antioxidants that reflect fruit and vegetable intake and are linked to long-term health. The Galaxy Watch 8 collects data from a five-second thumb scan and converts it into an easy-to-read Antioxidant Index score:
  • Very Low: Less than 50 per cent of the World Health Organization’s daily recommendation of 400g of fruits and vegetables.
  • Low: Between 50 per cent and 100 per cent of the recommended intake.
  • Optimal: 100 per cent or more of the daily target.
Samsung stated that lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, and physical activity also play a role in the readings. When combined with other Galaxy Watch 8 features, including sleep tracking, activity monitoring, and vascular health measurements, the Antioxidant Index offers a broader look at how everyday habits influence overall well-being.

Galaxy Watch’s Antioxidant Index feature: How it works

Samsung said that it managed to shrink the technology into a compact, coin-sized sensor that uses multiple LED lights and a custom photodetector to measure carotenoid levels accurately. Instead of using lasers, it checks how the skin absorbs different light wavelengths, while built-in algorithms adjust the readings in real-time for better accuracy. 
Carotenoids are natural pigments that give fruits and vegetables their red, yellow, and green colours. Because the body cannot make them on its own, the amount of carotenoids stored in a body reflects how much fruit and vegetables they regularly consume. 
To ensure accuracy across different skin tones, Samsung said that it designed the Antioxidant Index sensor to take readings from the fingertip instead of the wrist, since fingertips have less melanin and provide more consistent results. The company also found that applying light pressure during scans helps reduce blood flow and interference from haemoglobin, resulting in more precise measurements. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Features

The Galaxy Watch 8 is powered by Samsung’s 3nm Exynos W1000 chip, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It supports fast wireless charging and includes a 435mAh battery in the 44mm model and a 325mAh battery in the 40mm version. The Galaxy Watch 8 supports LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS, with 5ATM + IP68 water resistance and MIL-STD-810H durability. New health features include Antioxidant Index, Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load, Running Coach, Energy Score, and High Stress Alerts with mindfulness tracking. 

Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications

  • Size: 44mm/40mm
  • Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.47-inch (480x480)/ 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Exynos W1000
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Battery: 435mAh (44mm) / 325mAh (40mm)
  • OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
  • Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025

