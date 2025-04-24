Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will debut in India soon: Here is what it can do

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are now making their way into the Indian market. According to Meta, its AI-powered Ray-Ban glasses offer a hands-free way to get real-time answers, recommendations, or creative ideas while on the move. Designed for everyday use, they let consumers stay connected—whether capturing memories or listening to music—without needing to pull out their phone, helping them stay more present in the moment.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 24: Win skins, emotes, and more Meta has not yet revealed the exact availability of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses but as per their official blog post, it is expected to debut in India in the coming weeks.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: New design

Meta has introduced new Skyler frame and lens colour options. Meta has launched a new cat-eye silhouette with a subtle twist, the new Skyler in Shiny Chalky Gray paired with Transitions Sapphire lenses.

The Skyler will also be available in Shiny Black with G15 Green and Clear lenses.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: Features