BGMI official redeem codes: Unlock new skins, weapon upgrades and outfits

Krafton has rolled out a fresh batch of official redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that can be redeemed till June 6 (23:59), 2025. Gamers nationwide can take advantage of these redeem codes on a first-come, first-served basis to enhance their in-game experience. These officially released codes provide access to a variety of exclusive rewards, including unique skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements.

Among the rewards are premium Pink and Purple grade items, allowing players to expand their customization choices and stand out with a personalized style. It's important to note that these codes can only be redeemed through BGMI’s official website.

Redemption rules

A total of 24 redeem codes are available, and each one can only be claimed by up to 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure fair access, Krafton has stated that individual users cannot redeem the same code more than once.

Each player is limited to redeeming one code per day, with a maximum of two redemptions allowed per account until June 6. This means users need to be selective about which codes they choose to redeem. It’s also important to note that these codes are not valid for guest accounts.

Once a code is successfully redeemed, the reward will be delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox. However, if the reward isn’t claimed within seven days, the mail will expire and the item will be lost.

BGMI official redeem codes

CFZBZ4UJXTC3

CFZCZQ3VN4SD

CFZDZG8MQHRP

CFZEZT5VWMCA

CFZFZGD6KJ8B

CFZGZ93D8EDB

CFZHZQRMKVM9

CFZIZWX3UFSR

CFZJZM4SBQNT

CFZKZNKRW6HA

CFZLZS9UH6VV

CFZMZDADRVWM

CGZBZQEEMPXJ

CGZCZPFTKT73

CGZDZQS764UP

CGZEZ4X6F3UD

CGZFZ4KRFGWQ

CGZGZEQS9J87

CGZHZPT7DP9C

CGZIZWDUJQTC

CGZJZ84K5BDG

CGZKZTTVARXR

CGZLZGKCRK6G

CGZMZGGSGNTQ

How to redeem BGMI codes