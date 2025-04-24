Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BGMI official redeem codes: Unlock new skins, weapon upgrades and outfits

BGMI official redeem codes: Unlock new skins, weapon upgrades and outfits

Krafton has released a new batch of official redeem codes for BGMI which can only be redeemed between April 22 and June 6. Players can follow the guide below to redeem them

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Krafton has rolled out a fresh batch of official redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that can be redeemed till June 6 (23:59), 2025. Gamers nationwide can take advantage of these redeem codes on a first-come, first-served basis to enhance their in-game experience. These officially released codes provide access to a variety of exclusive rewards, including unique skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements.
 
Among the rewards are premium Pink and Purple grade items, allowing players to expand their customization choices and stand out with a personalized style. It's important to note that these codes can only be redeemed through BGMI’s official website.
 
 

Redemption rules

 
A total of 24 redeem codes are available, and each one can only be claimed by up to 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure fair access, Krafton has stated that individual users cannot redeem the same code more than once.
 
Each player is limited to redeeming one code per day, with a maximum of two redemptions allowed per account until June 6. This means users need to be selective about which codes they choose to redeem. It’s also important to note that these codes are not valid for guest accounts.
 
Once a code is successfully redeemed, the reward will be delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox. However, if the reward isn’t claimed within seven days, the mail will expire and the item will be lost. 

BGMI official redeem codes

  • CFZBZ4UJXTC3
  • CFZCZQ3VN4SD
  • CFZDZG8MQHRP
  • CFZEZT5VWMCA
  • CFZFZGD6KJ8B
  • CFZGZ93D8EDB
  • CFZHZQRMKVM9
  • CFZIZWX3UFSR
  • CFZJZM4SBQNT
  • CFZKZNKRW6HA
  • CFZLZS9UH6VV
  • CFZMZDADRVWM
  • CGZBZQEEMPXJ
  • CGZCZPFTKT73
  • CGZDZQS764UP
  • CGZEZ4X6F3UD
  • CGZFZ4KRFGWQ
  • CGZGZEQS9J87
  • CGZHZPT7DP9C
  • CGZIZWDUJQTC
  • CGZJZ84K5BDG
  • CGZKZTTVARXR
  • CGZLZGKCRK6G
  • CGZMZGGSGNTQ
ALSO READ | Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 24: Win skins, emotes, and more 

How to redeem BGMI codes

  • Go to the official BGMI website and open the Redeem section.
  • Enter your Character ID in the designated field.
  • Input the redemption code you wish to use.
  • Fill in the verification or Captcha code shown on the screen.
  • Submit the details by clicking the confirm button.
  • Either of these two messages will appear to show if redemption was successful or not: ‘Code has been redeemed’ OR ‘Code expired’.

Topics : online gaming Gaming online games

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

