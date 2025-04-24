Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 24: Win skins, emotes, and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 24: Win skins, emotes, and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 24. Players can follow the detailed guide below to redeem them

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 24, giving players a chance to claim special in-game items at no cost. These rewards can include character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other useful resources that enhance gameplay.
 
Keep in mind, these codes are available for a limited time and have a restricted number of uses. Once the limit is reached or the codes expire, they can no longer be redeemed—so it's best to act quickly.
 
Below, you'll find the current active codes along with easy-to-follow instructions on how to redeem them.
 

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for April 24, 2025 are:
  • FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D
  • FUD5BJ1XMAG8QZ2E
  • FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I
  • FPX4YG2B MQL1ER8N
  • FSY2NK7EHPC4VQ6M
  • FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J
  • A1B3C5D7E9F2G4H6
  • Q6R8S1T3U5V7W9X2
  • G2H4I6J8K1L3M5N7
  • W7X9Y2Z4A6B8C1D3
  • FQP3DRJN8MKE6IS2
  • FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E
  • FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O
  • FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K
  • F9AL2BXY7CWV1URZ
  • FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC
  • FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y
  • FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C
  • FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J
  • FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V
  • FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T
  • FKC6TZ9JDVS2AW7H
  • FOB8RU5DJZW9IX3A
  • FDG9WM1ITVR5BZ8U
  • B1C3D5E7F9G2H4I6
  • I8J1K3L5M7N9O2P4
  • Y4Z6A8B1C3D5E7F9
  • O9P2Q4R6S8T1U3V5
  • E5F7G9H2I4J6K8L1

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a code is redeemed successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For items like gold or diamonds, the account balance is instantly updated to reflect the new total.
 
These redeem codes typically grant access to rare, limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements that elevate both the look and feel of the game.
 
Each code is capped at 500 uses per day and is only valid for 12 hours, so players are encouraged to claim them quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.

Topics : online gaming online games Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

