Realme 14x 5G with IP69 protection to be launched on Dec 18: What to expect

China’s Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 14x 5G smartphone in India on December 18. Alongside the launch date, the company has shared details about the smartphone’s design, durability features, and pricing.

Realme 14x 5G: Details

Realme has confirmed that the 14x 5G will be the first smartphone in its segment to feature an IP69 rating, offering protection against dust and water ingress.

In terms of design, the Realme 14x 5G will feature a triple-camera setup arranged vertically on a rectangular module at the top left of the rear panel. The smartphone will feature a flat frame design and is likely to include a flat display. Realme stated that the design is inspired by the "tough beauty of diamonds," with a back panel that reflects the lustre of crystals and gems when viewed under sunlight. It will be available in Gold, Red, and Black colour options.

The company has confirmed that the Realme 14x 5G will be priced under Rs 15,000 and will be available on Realme’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Realme 14x 5G: Expected specifications

Display: 6.67-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary sensor

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W wired charging

Protection: IP69 rating