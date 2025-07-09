Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme 15 series launching in India on July 24: Details, expected specs

Realme 15 series launching in India on July 24: Details, expected specs

Realme 15 series to launch on July 24 with major upgrades in design, performance, and AI features like AI Edit Genie and AI Party

Realme 15 Series

Realme 15 Series (Image: Realme)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realme has announced that its 15 and Realme 15 Pro smartphones will be launched in India on July 24. While the company has kept most specifications under wraps, it has promised major upgrades across the board, including a faster chipset, brighter display, and a sleeker, more refined design. The new series will also introduce smart AI-powered features such as AI Edit Genie and AI Party.
 
According to a report by 91 Mobiles, Realme has confirmed there will be no Pro+ variant, as the Pro model will now carry all the premium features. 
 

Realme 15 series: What to expect

According to the report, the Realme 15 Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and could be coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The smartphone could feature a 50MP primary camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. 
The smartphone is also expected to come with GT Boost 3.0 technology for 120fps gameplay experience and AI Ultra Touch for ultra-responsive controls.

The Realme 15 series is expected to come with a range of advanced AI features. Among the confirmed additions is AI Edit Genie, which will allow users to edit their photos using voice commands. Another confirmed feature is AI Party, which is designed to enhance the phone’s smart functions during social or group interactions.
 
Realme has also revealed the first look at the Realme 15 series, showcasing the back panel design. The smartphone in the image shared by the company features a camera island housing three sensors with two large circular modules and an additional smaller ring. The series will be available in four colour options: Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple, Silk Pink. 
  At the front, the device is expected to feature a flat display with narrow bezels. The selfie camera will be placed in a centred punch-hole cutout at the top of the screen. Physical buttons for volume control and power will be placed on the left side of the phone.
 

Topics : Realme Realme India Chinese smartphones smartphone buyers in India

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

