Garena Free Fire Max: July 24 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a set of redeem codes for July 24, allowing players to unlock special in-game rewards such as premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
These codes are time-sensitive and have limited usage quotas, so it's recommended to redeem them promptly before they expire.
You’ll find the active codes listed below, along with a step-by-step guide to help you claim your rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 24 are:
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- QWER89ASDFGH
- BNML12ZXCVBN
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Gold or diamonds, if included, are immediately added to the user’s balance.
These codes unlock access to exclusive items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics.
Since each code is restricted to just 500 uses per day and usually remains valid for only twelve hours, it's important to redeem them without delay.