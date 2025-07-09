Realme 15 series launching in India on July 24: Details, expected specs

Realme has announced that its 15 and Realme 15 Pro smartphones will be launched in India on July 24. While the company has kept most specifications under wraps, it has promised major upgrades across the board, including a faster chipset, brighter display, and a sleeker, more refined design. The new series will also introduce smart AI-powered features such as AI Edit Genie and AI Party.

According to a report by 91 Mobiles, Realme has confirmed there will be no Pro+ variant, as the Pro model will now carry all the premium features.

Realme 15 series: What to expect According to the report, the Realme 15 Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and could be coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The smartphone could feature a 50MP primary camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also expected to come with GT Boost 3.0 technology for 120fps gameplay experience and AI Ultra Touch for ultra-responsive controls. The Realme 15 series is expected to come with a range of advanced AI features. Among the confirmed additions is AI Edit Genie, which will allow users to edit their photos using voice commands. Another confirmed feature is AI Party, which is designed to enhance the phone’s smart functions during social or group interactions.