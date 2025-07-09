Samsung says upcoming foldables are 'reimagined' around AI: What to expect

At the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, Samsung is expected to launch its next-generation foldable smartphones, debuting with the Android 16-based One UI 8 platform. Samsung has said that these new foldables have been “reimagined around a new artificial intelligence-powered interface,” likely forming a key part of the One UI 8 update.
Ahead of the event, images of marketing collateral for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE have reportedly surfaced online, revealing how these devices will use AI to reshape the foldable experience.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI features: What to expect
According to a report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will fully utilise its unfolded display for photo editing. The Galaxy AI-powered Photo Assist tool will use the left half of the screen to show the original image and the right half to show real-time edits—allowing users to compare changes side-by-side for better results.
The AI-powered Now Brief feature will also take advantage of the full screen, presenting daily briefings with personalised insights such as weather updates and your Energy Score—all without requiring users to swipe or navigate much.
In productivity scenarios, users will be able to split the screen into two active areas: a browser on one side and the Samsung Notes app on the other. The Writing Assist tool powered by Galaxy AI will summarise content from the browser, which users can then drag directly into Notes for later use.
As part of One UI 8, Samsung is also introducing Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a new architecture for safeguarding personal AI data. KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones, preventing cross-access of sensitive data between apps. Additionally, Samsung is strengthening its Knox Matrix ecosystem. If a device is flagged as high-risk, it will be automatically signed out of the Samsung Account to prevent threats from spreading across other Galaxy devices.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 AI features: What to expect
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to ship with a significantly larger FlexWindow cover display. This enlarged screen will support more features, allowing users to do much more without unfolding the phone.
For instance, users will be able to take selfies using the folded phone and apply AI-powered filters in real time directly from the cover screen. The new ProVisual Engine, also powered by AI, will help frame subjects more effectively while capturing photos. The device will also include the Personal Data Engine, ensuring sensitive data is encrypted and stored on-device, like the Fold 7.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE AI features: What to expect
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to feature a smaller cover display compared to the standard Flip 7. While fewer details are available about this device, reports suggest it will include the AI-powered Now Bar on the outer display, giving users instant access to music controls, notifications, and more.
Like the standard model, the Now Brief feature will deliver a personalised daily rundown directly on the cover screen—showcasing things like weather updates and Energy Score—eliminating the need to open the main display.