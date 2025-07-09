Moto G95 5G launched with SD 7s Gen 2 and 144Hz refresh rate: Price, specs

Motorola has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the new Moto G96 5G. The Moto G96 5G sports a 6.67-inch 3D-curved pOLED display that boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB of RAM.
Moto G96 5G: Price and availability
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 17,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 19,999
Colour: PANTONE Ashleigh Blue, PANTONE Greener Pastures, PANTONE Cattleya Orchid, PANTONE Dresden Blue
The Moto G96 5G will be available for purchase in India starting at 12 pm on July 16. It will be made available across the Motorola e-store, the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores, including Reliance Digital.
Moto G96 5G: Details
The Moto G96 5G features a 6.67-inch 3D-curved pOLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. It includes Water Touch 2.0 for improved responsiveness. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Audio is handled by stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification, and Moto Spatial Sound enhancements for an immersive experience.
The Moto G96 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs on Android 15 out of the box, with Moto’s Hello UX and Smart Connect 2.0.
For photography, the G96 5G sports a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor with OIS, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens that also handles macro and depth tasks. Both rear cameras support 4K video recording. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera capable of capturing and recording in 4K.
The Moto G96 5G packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging. Security is ensured via an in-display fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock, backed by Samsung Knox Matrix and Moto Secure for enhanced on-device and ecosystem-level protection.
Moto G96 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch pOLED 3D curved FHD+ display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness, Water Touch 2.0, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 2.2
- Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Moto Spatial Sound
- Operating System: Android 15
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5500mAh
- Charging: 33W TurboPower