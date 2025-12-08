Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google rolls out redesigned always-on display for Pixel Watch: What's new

Google rolls out redesigned always-on display for Pixel Watch: What's new

Google is rolling out a redesigned always-on display for select Pixel Watch models, introducing minimal visuals across Timer, Stopwatch and media controls

Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) in Satin Moonstone colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)

Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) in Satin Moonstone colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has reportedly begun rolling out a visual redesign to always-on display (AOD) behaviour on the Pixel Watch, a change that it earlier promised to Wear OS 6 users. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update introduces revised AOD modes for the Timer, Stopwatch and media controls. For now, the update is said to be available only on select Pixel Watch 4 models.

Updated AOD display in Pixel Watch: What’s new

According to 9To5Google, the updated Timer interface now stays usable even when the watch face times out or the user lowers their wrist. The AOD view removes the circular countdown ring that appears around the countdown timer. The restart, end and pause buttons switch to thin, outlined versions instead of filled icons.
 
 
Seconds do not appear on the screen, instead they are displayed as simple dashes. Similar changes apply to the Stopwatch, where the progress ring and increment markers disappear, buttons become hollow outlines and milliseconds are omitted in the low-power view.

Also Read

Google's Android Show XR Edition 2025

Google Android Show XR Edition on December 8: How to watch, what to expect

Artificial Intelligence

India makes its bets as AI chip race hots up; startup costs may fallpremium

hacking, cyberfraud, cyber threat, security, privacy, phone tapping, surveillance

Apple, Google issue fresh global alerts over state-backed cyber threats

chips, semiconductors, semiconductor

Tata Semiconductor, Cyient, Applied Materials bag SCL modernisation tender

dpdp act india, india data protection rules, bundled consent india, user data privacy india, digital consent management, meity data rules, data fiduciaries india, india internet privacy law

DPDP rules lift cyber, D&O cover enquiries, but major demand yet to emergepremium

These changes are tied to Google Clock version 6.11, which as per the report, is not yet widely available. The report also states that some users are receiving new AOD-style media controls, with all playback buttons adopting the same outlined visual treatment, meaning that it is being rolled out gradually. The report mentioned that the feature appears on select Pixel Watch 4 units for now, and Google recommends ensuring the Media Controls app is updated via the Play Store.

Google’s Android Show XR Edition

In related news, Google will host The Android Show XR Edition tonight (December 8), where it will share new details on its upcoming extended-reality hardware, including XR glasses and a headset. The event will outline Google’s recent progress in XR, following earlier previews and a brief demo at Google I/O 2025. The company’s first XR headset is expected to share several capabilities with Samsung’s Galaxy XR, as both devices are built on the Android XR platform and are likely to offer overlapping features and system behaviours. 
 

More From This Section

POCO C85 5G

POCO C85 5G set to launch in India on December 9: Check specs and features

OnePlus 15R smartphone in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze colours

OnePlus 15R: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 5, 7400 mAh battery, 165Hz display confirmed

Google Photos reverse changes

Google Photos brings back 'perspective tool' on user demand: What is it

BGMI

Krafton returns with fresh set of BGMI redeem codes: How to unlock rewards

Google Chrome Autofill update

Google enhances Chrome autofill feature with Wallet support and new design

Topics : Google Google Pixel smartwatch Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon