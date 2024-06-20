Realme GT 6 launch on June 20 at 1:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Realme is set to launch the GT 6 smartphone in India on June 20. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an in-person event in the country that will kick off at 1:30 PM and will be livestreamed on Realme India’s official YouTube channel. You can watch the launch live stream in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

In a run up to the launch, Realme has announced that the GT 6 smartphone will pack a suite of artificial intelligence features such as AI night vision mode for camera, AI smart removal in image editor, and more. Additionally, the company has also unveiled some key specification details of the Realme GT 6 smartphone including camera details, processor, and more. Here are the details:

Realme GT 6: AI features

The company has already confirmed that the Realme GT6 smartphone will pack AI-powered tools for camera, media editing and productivity. These include AI night vision mode for enhancing low-light video recording and AI smart removal that will automatically remove “clutter” in images and fills the empty space with AI generated background. The Realme GT6 will also get an “AI Smart Loop” feature, which will allow the users to select any object on the screen for sharing through third-party apps.

Realme GT 6: Details

According to the product’s listing page on the e-commerce website Flipkart, the Realme GT6 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, accompanied by up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The company also stated that the smartphone will feature a dual vapour chamber cooling technology to keep the thermals under check. A 5,500 mAh battery will power the Realme GT 6 and the smartphone will support 120W fast wired charging.

In the imaging department, the Realme GT6 has been confirmed to sport a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Additionally, the smartphone will sport a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom capabilities.

Realme GT 6: What to expect

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: up to 512GB UFS 4.0

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2X telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 120W wired charging

Realme GT 6: Watch launch livestream