Monday, April 07, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung OneUI 7 set to release today: Check eligible models, features, more

Samsung OneUI 7 set to release today: Check eligible models, features, more

Samsung will release the update in phases, starting with select models. The following devices will receive the update in the initial rollout

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is set to begin rolling out the Android 15-based OneUI 7 update to older-generation devices from April 7. The new user interface, which focuses on personalisation and artificial intelligence integration, was launched alongside the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January.

OneUI 7 update: Eligibility

Samsung will release the update in phases, starting with select models. The following devices will receive the update in the initial rollout:
  • Galaxy S24
  • Galaxy S24+
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Galaxy S24 FE
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23+
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Tab S10
  • Galaxy Tab S9 series
In the subsequent phase, the update will be extended to these devices:
 
  • Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S22+
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy S21
  • Galaxy S21+
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE
  • Galaxy Tab S8
  • Galaxy Tab S8+
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

How to download the OneUI 7 update

To check for and install the update:

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung's latest patent reveals four-fold smartphone design: Check details

Tech Wrap April 3

Tech Wrap April 3: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Nintendo Switch 2, Vivo V50e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets: Price, pre-book offers

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy wearables may soon offer improved battery life: Details here

Tech Wrap March 24

Tech Wrap March 24: Samsung Galaxy A26, Google Project Astra, Claude AI

  • On an eligible Samsung device, open the Settings app
  • Tap on Software update, then tap Check for updates
  • If OneUI 7 is available, tap Download and install
  • Reboot the device if it does not restart automatically

OneUI 7 update: What’s new

Samsung said the OneUI 7 platform is built around Galaxy AI and offers a more intuitive user experience across the system. It includes design changes, deeper artificial intelligence features, and improved privacy and security tools.
 
Design updates
  • System changes: Redesigned app icons, widgets, lock screen, and home screen layout; new live notifications and charging animation with updated battery icon.
  • Lock screen Now Bar: Quick access to features like Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch directly from the lock screen.
  • Camera redesign: Simplified interface, reorganised controls, and streamlined Pro mode for improved usability.
Privacy and security features
  • Knox Matrix dashboard: A central view for monitoring the security of Samsung-connected devices.
  • Enhanced data protection: New recovery method for Samsung Cloud to maintain synchronisation across devices even if one is lost.
  • Passkeys and restrictions: Users can log into Samsung accounts using passkeys, block 2G service, and avoid unsafe Wi-Fi networks.
  • Theft protection: Incorporates Android 15 features such as Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock, with added Samsung-specific requirements like biometric authentication for sensitive changes.
Galaxy AI features
 
While some Galaxy AI features such as Now Brief and Live Call Transcript remain exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is extending several new tools to older models:
  • AI Select: Lets users extract on-screen information with a tap.
  • Writing Assist: Summarises and formats selected text, with options for writing style suggestions, spelling, and grammar checks.
  • New Drawing Assist features: Now includes multimodal capabilities, allowing users to refine generated images using sketches, text, or voice prompts.
  • Audio Eraser: Helps isolate specific sound categories and remove unwanted noise from videos.

More From This Section

Image: CMF by Nothing

CMF Phone 2: Nothing previews modular design of its upcoming smartphone

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft highlights AI progress with Copilot updates, Quake II simulation

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests new privacy features for voice, video call: Check details

Nintendo Switch 2

Planning to get Nintendo Switch 2 from US? Expect delays and higher costs

Image: Meta

Meta releases open-weight Llama 4 AI models to rival DeepSeek, Google Gemma

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy smartphones Android Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon