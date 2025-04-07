Samsung OneUI 7 set to release today: Check eligible models, features, more

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is set to begin rolling out the Android 15-based OneUI 7 update to older-generation devices from April 7. The new user interface, which focuses on personalisation and artificial intelligence integration, was launched alongside the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January.
OneUI 7 update: Eligibility
Samsung will release the update in phases, starting with select models. The following devices will receive the update in the initial rollout:
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Tab S10
- Galaxy Tab S9 series
In the subsequent phase, the update will be extended to these devices:
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
How to download the OneUI 7 update
To check for and install the update:
- On an eligible Samsung device, open the Settings app
- Tap on Software update, then tap Check for updates
- If OneUI 7 is available, tap Download and install
- Reboot the device if it does not restart automatically
OneUI 7 update: What’s new
Samsung said the OneUI 7 platform is built around Galaxy AI and offers a more intuitive user experience across the system. It includes design changes, deeper artificial intelligence features, and improved privacy and security tools.
Design updates
- System changes: Redesigned app icons, widgets, lock screen, and home screen layout; new live notifications and charging animation with updated battery icon.
- Lock screen Now Bar: Quick access to features like Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch directly from the lock screen.
- Camera redesign: Simplified interface, reorganised controls, and streamlined Pro mode for improved usability.
Privacy and security features
- Knox Matrix dashboard: A central view for monitoring the security of Samsung-connected devices.
- Enhanced data protection: New recovery method for Samsung Cloud to maintain synchronisation across devices even if one is lost.
- Passkeys and restrictions: Users can log into Samsung accounts using passkeys, block 2G service, and avoid unsafe Wi-Fi networks.
- Theft protection: Incorporates Android 15 features such as Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock, with added Samsung-specific requirements like biometric authentication for sensitive changes.
Galaxy AI features
While some Galaxy AI features such as Now Brief and Live Call Transcript remain exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is extending several new tools to older models:
- AI Select: Lets users extract on-screen information with a tap.
- Writing Assist: Summarises and formats selected text, with options for writing style suggestions, spelling, and grammar checks.
- New Drawing Assist features: Now includes multimodal capabilities, allowing users to refine generated images using sketches, text, or voice prompts.
- Audio Eraser: Helps isolate specific sound categories and remove unwanted noise from videos.