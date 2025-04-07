Apple to push major design change until iPhone 19 series in 2027: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to stick with a familiar design for this year’s iPhone 17 Pro models, though some key changes are expected. According to a report from 9to5Mac, quoting Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Pro may not have a major redesign as previously thought. However, a “major shake-up” is said to be planned for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027.

iPhone 17 Pro models: Expected design changes

Gurman noted that the iPhone 17 Pro is unlikely to get a “bold new look” and that the front of the device will appear “very similar” to the iPhone 16 Pro. That said, Apple could introduce some meaningful changes to the rear camera design.

Earlier reports had suggested Apple might use a two-tone look with a long, raised glass section across the top part of the back panel. However, Bloomberg’s report stated that such renders are not “an accurate picture of what’s to come.” The analyst said that the iPhone 17 Pro will not have a two-tone back and that the camera module will likely match the colour of the rest of the device.

iPhone’s 20th anniversary: What to expect

Apple is preparing a “bold new Pro model” to celebrate the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, one that will use more “glass.” While this year’s iPhone Pro models may not bring major visual changes, 2027 could be a significant turning point. Gurman reports thatis preparing a “bold new Pro model” to celebrate the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, one that will use more “glass.”

Although specific details are still limited, 9to5Mac notes that Apple may take design ideas from the rumoured iPhone 17 Air to develop an ultra-thin Pro model.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2027, aligning the launch with the wider design change of the Pro line-up.