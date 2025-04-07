OnePlus 'Red Rush Days' sale returns: Check deals on phones, tablets, more

OnePlus has announced the return of its Red Rush Days Sale, which will be live from April 8, 2025. The sale will be available on the OnePlus official website, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon India, and retail partners such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.
OnePlus Red Rush Days: Offers
OnePlus 13 series
Launch price: From Rs 69,999 (OnePlus 13); from Rs 42,999 (OnePlus 13R)
Offers:
- Instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on OnePlus 13 and Rs 3,000 on OnePlus 13R via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and equated monthly instalment (EMI)
- Temporary price drop of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus 13R 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant
- Up to 12 months and 9 months no-cost EMI on select credit cards for OnePlus 13 and 13R, respectively
- Exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 on OnePlus 13 and Rs 4,000 on OnePlus 13R
- Up to 24 months no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv, HDBFS, and others
OnePlus 12 series
Launch price: From Rs 64,999 (OnePlus 12); from Rs 39,999 (OnePlus 12R)
Offers:
- Instant bank discount of Rs 6,000 via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI
- Temporary price drop of up to Rs 13,000 on OnePlus 12
- Up to 6 months no-cost EMI on select credit cards
OnePlus Nord 4
Launch price: From Rs 29,999
Offers:
- Temporary discount of up to Rs 500 and instant bank discount of up to Rs 4,500 via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI
- Up to 6 months no-cost EMI on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI
OnePlus Nord CE 4 and CE 4 Lite
Launch price: Rs 24,999 (Nord CE 4); from Rs 16,770 (Nord CE 4 Lite)
Offers:
- Temporary discount of Rs 1,000 on Nord CE 4
- Up to 3 months no-cost EMI on Nord CE 4 via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI
- Up to 6 months no-cost EMI on Nord CE 4 Lite
- Instant bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on Nord CE 4 and up to Rs 1,500 on Nord CE 4 Lite
IoT and wearables
OnePlus Buds Pro 3
Launch price: Rs 13,999
Offers:
- Exclusive discount of Rs 1,000
- Instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI
- Up to 12 months no-cost EMI on select cards
OnePlus Buds 3 Launch price: Rs 5,499
Offers:
- Instant bank discount of up to Rs 500 via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI
- Temporary discount of Rs 800
- Up to 12 months no-cost EMI on select cards
OnePlus Pad 2
Launch price: Rs 39,000
Offers:
- Instant bank discount of Rs 2,000
- Up to 9 months no-cost EMI via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI
- Exchange bonus of Rs 5,000
- Additional Rs 1,000 student discount
OnePlus Pad Go
Launch price: Rs 19,999
Offers:
- Instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI
- Flat Rs 1,000 discount
- Up to 6 months no-cost EMI on select cards
- Rs 1,000 student discount
OnePlus Watch 2
Launch price: Rs 24,999
Offers:
- Instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 and exclusive discount of Rs 1,000
- Up to 9 months no-cost EMI via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI
- Additional Rs 2,000 special price discount on Amazon India
OnePlus Watch 2R
Launch price: Rs 17,999
Offers:
- Up to 6 months no-cost EMI on select banks
- Instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI
- Exclusive discount of Rs 2,000
- Additional Rs 1,000 special price discount on Amazon during the Red Rush Days Sale