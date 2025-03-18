Now, Copilot on PC can send texts, manage alarms on linked Android phones

Microsoft has introduced a new feature for its Copilot AI called "Phone connection," enabling users to perform common phone actions directly from their PC. According to an update on Microsoft's support page, Phone connection replaces Phone Plugin and integrates with Copilot.

Microsoft states that the feature allows Copilot on PC to connect to a user's mobile device via the Phone Link platform. This integration personalises the AI experience by accessing select data from the smartphone, such as messages and contacts. It also lets users perform phone actions such as sending messages, setting alarms and timers, locating places on the phone's map app, and more. There are also a few advanced features such as the option for starting map navigation on the phone, which is only supported on select Samsung devices.

The Phone connection feature is now widely available but works only with Android devices.

Phone connection in Copilot: Performable actions

Ask for contacts or messages naturally: For example, "Any new messages today?" or "What's Frank's contact info?" if you have Frank saved in your contacts.

Set timers: Example: "Set a 3-minute timer for boiling eggs."

Set alarms through natural language commands: Example: "Set a 7 AM alarm for tomorrow."

Send messages to your contacts: For example, "Send a message to Bruce to ask for gift ideas," if Bruce is saved in your contacts.

Find places on the phone's map app: Example: "Locate the nearest shopping mall on my phone."

Start navigation (Supported on select Samsung devices): Example: "Navigate to the coffee shop using my phone."

Cancel timers or alarms (Supported on select Samsung devices): Example: "Stop the timer for boiling eggs." or "Cancel the 7 AM alarm."

How to set up Phone connection