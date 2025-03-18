The rumours about the next foldable from OnePlus have surfaced again despite the Chinese consumer technology company clarifying that it will not be releasing a foldable device this year. It seems like the company is still working on a foldable phone despite denying all possibilities of the launch in 2025.

The consumer technology company seemed to have dropped a subtle hint here that it is not releasing a foldable phone this year, but it is in the works to make a foldable phone that will set new benchmarks and challenge the status quo across all product categories.

Pagani: OnePlus’ next foldable smartphone?

Consumer technology news platform 9to5Google cited reports that suggest OnePlus is working on a foldable device codenamed “Pagani,” and it might be a book-style foldable phone.

The report added that, at the moment, there is no official word on this device but it might share the same general form factor as OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N5. The report further stated that considering OnePlus’ statement, such a device wouldn’t be released during the current calendar year.

It is to be noted that these are just rumours and speculations, and it is highly possible that the next foldable OnePlus smartphone might be just a plain sequel to the OnePlus Open, held back by another year for some reason.