Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect

Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect

Lava will launch its first gaming-focused smartphone, the Play Ultra 5G, in India on August 20. Expected specs include Dimensity 7300 chip, 64MP AI Matrix camera, and 120Hz AMOLED display

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Lava will launch the Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone in India on August 20. Teased on the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, the device will mark Lava’s entry into the gaming smartphone segment. Images shared online point to a distinct design with a large camera module and dual colour options.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: What to expect

The Play Ultra 5G is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. At the rear, leaked images show a large square camera island with “64MP AI Matrix Camera” branding, likely using the Sony IMX682 sensor. The front is expected to sport a punch-hole design. The phone is rumoured to arrive in dark blue and white colour variants, with a glass back panel and Lava 5G branding.
 

Performance and gaming features

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with UFS 3.1 storage for faster read/write speeds. Lava is also expected to introduce a Gameboost Mode optimised for smoother performance. Additional features may include dual stereo speakers and dual microphones with noise cancellation. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also tipped to be part of the package, something increasingly rare in this segment. 

Cameras and battery

On the optics side, the Play Ultra 5G could ship with a 64MP AI Matrix primary sensor alongside supporting lenses. For power, it is rumoured to house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Price and availability

Although Lava has yet to confirm pricing, reports suggest the Play Ultra 5G could be positioned under Rs 20,000, placing it in direct competition with brands like iQOO and Realme in the mid-range gaming phone market. 

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Expected specifications

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • Display: 6.67-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Storage type: UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 64MP (Sony IMX682) + 2MP depth
  • Audio: Dual stereo speakers
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W
 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

