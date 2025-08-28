WhatsApp introduces Writing Help feature: What is it, how it works and more

WhatsApp is rolling out AI-powered writing assistance. The tool, called “Writing Help,” allows users to rephrase, proofread, or adjust the tone of their messages before sending them. Writing Help is based on Meta’s Private Processing technology, which uses cloud-based processing in a secure environment ensuring privacy.
Writing Help is rolling out in the English language, starting with the US and select other countries. WhatsApp said that the feature will be expanding to more regions later this year.
Writing Help feature: Details
According to WhatsApp’s blog, the Writing Help feature allows users to adjust their tone to suit the context. Options include making a message sound more professional, funny, supportive, or simply rephrased for clarity.
In a product demo, WhatsApp showed how a straightforward request “Please don’t leave dirty socks on the sofa” could be transformed into humorous alternatives like: “Please don’t make the sofa a sock graveyard,” or “Breaking news: Socks found chilling on the couch. Please move them.” To use Writing Help, users will see a new pencil icon when composing a message. Tapping it opens AI-powered suggestions that can be applied instantly.
The feature is powered by Meta’s Private Processing technology. The company said that it is a confidential computing framework that securely processes user data in the cloud without Meta or any third party accessing it. It is to be noted that using Private Processing features like Writing Help and Message Summaries is optional and is disabled by default.
By integrating this tool directly into the app, WhatsApp is positioning itself as more than just a chat platform. The company appears to be encouraging users to rely on its built-in AI assistance rather than turning to third-party apps like ChatGPT or Gemini for help with phrasing.