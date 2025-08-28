Amazfit Balance 2 and screen-free Helio Strap launched: Price, features

Amazfit has expanded its fitness wearable portfolio in India with the launch of the Helio Strap and Balance 2. Amazfit Helio Strap is the company’s first screen-free fitness, recovery, and sleep tracker, which was available in select markets, and has now been launched in India. Amazfit Balance 2, on the other hand, is a multi-sport smartwatch featuring military-grade durability, more than 170 sports modes, and performance monitoring.
Amazfit Helio Strap, Balance 2: Price and availability
- Amazfit Helio Strap: Rs 8,999
- Amazfit Balance 2: Rs 24,999
Both products will go on sale starting August 28. They will be available for purchase through Amazfit’s website and select retail stores.
Amazfit Helio Strap: Details
Amazfit’s Helio Strap is a screen-free fitness band weighing 20 grams with a fibre-reinforced polymer body and a 22mm nylon strap. The device measures 33.97 x 24.3 x 10.59mm, is water-resistant up to 5ATM, and is powered by a 232mAh battery that, as per the company, supports up to 10 days of typical use.
Also Read
The band includes a BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor for heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress monitoring, along with acceleration, gyroscope, and temperature sensors. It supports continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, including REM stages, and energy-level measurement. Fitness tracking includes 27 sports modes, smart recognition of 25 strength training movements, dedicated HYROX Race mode, and PeakBeats workout analysis. It also boasts BioCharge score which monitors real-time body energy levels by integrating data from sleep, exertion, and stress—helping users balance recovery and performance.
The device connects via Bluetooth 5.2 and is compatible with Android 7.0 or iOS 15 and above through the Zepp App. It also supports syncing with third-party platforms such as Strava, Google Fit, and Apple Health.
Amazfit Balance 2: Details
Amazfit has introduced the Balance 2, a smartwatch with a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass, offering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The device weighs 43 grams and features a 10ATM water-resistance rating, dual-band GPS, and two built-in speakers. Its 658mAh battery provides up to 21 days of typical use, with reduced endurance under heavy usage or continuous GPS tracking, as per Amazfit.
The watch includes a BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor for 24/7 heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress monitoring, along with acceleration, gyroscope, barometric, geomagnetic, ambient light, and temperature sensors. It supports over 170 sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, indoor workouts, combat sports, winter sports, and leisure activities. It also features smart recognition for strength training and select sports movements, PeakBeats workout status, Zepp Coach guidance, and connectivity to third-party fitness apps such as Strava, Google Fit, and Apple Health.
Additional functionalities include sleep and breathing monitoring, health reminders, menstrual cycle tracking, and a range of lifestyle features such as smartphone notifications, alarms, weather updates, and AI assistant support via Zepp Flow in select regions. The watch runs on Zepp OS and is compatible with Android 7.0 or iOS 15 and above, with connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz.