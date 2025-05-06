Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme GT 7 series appears on BIS ahead of India launch: What to expect

Reportedly, the series will encompass two models - the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T - and both have received certification from Bureau of Indian Standards, suggesting India launch soon

Realme GT series

Realme GT series (Image: Realme)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is gearing up to launch the GT 7 series in India. The lineup will reportedly include two models—Realme GT 7 and GT 7T. Although the company has not confirmed the launch date, both smartphones have reportedly received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating an imminent release.
 
A microsite for the GT 7 series has also gone live on Amazon, hinting at gaming-centric features. However, no official specifications have been revealed yet.
 
Realme GT 7 series: What to expect
 
According to reports, the Realme GT 7 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, paired with 12GB RAM. Meanwhile, the GT 7T is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400, coupled with 8GB RAM.
 
 
The GT 7 is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Realme Neo 7, launched earlier in China. If true, it could feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6,000 nits peak brightness. For optics, the phone may sport a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The GT 7T, as per Smartprix, is expected to offer a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display, also with 6,000 nits brightness, and could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery supporting 120W wired charging.
Realme GT concept: Battery breakthrough
 
Realme has also showcased a GT-series concept phone featuring a 10,000mAh battery while maintaining a sleek profile of under 8.5mm thickness and a weight under 200g. The concept device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
 
While still in concept form, the new battery technology may find its way into future GT-series smartphones.
 
Realme GT 7: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6,000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7,500mAh, 120W wired charging
  • OS: Android 15
  • Protection: IP68/IP69
Realme GT 7T : Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6,000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh, 120W wired charging
  • OS: Android 15
  • Protection: IP68/IP69

First Published: May 06 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

