Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola Edge 60 Pro goes on sale in India: Unboxing, price, specs and more

Motorola Edge 60 Pro goes on sale in India: Unboxing, price, specs and more

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is now available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Notably, this is a special launch price after a discount of Rs 7,000 - according to Flipkart listing

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is now available for purchase in India. Priced from Rs 29,999, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor and houses a 6,000mAh battery. It is also among the first smartphones in India to offer users a choice between three AI assistants. Users can set Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, or Perplexity AI as their default assistant. The phone also includes three-month complimentary access to Perplexity Pro and Gemini Advanced, along with 2TB of cloud storage.
 
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price and availability
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
Colour options: PANTONE Dazzling Blue, PANTONE Shadow, and PANTONE Sparkling Grape
 
 
The smartphone is available via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores.
 
Launch offers on Flipkart include a 5 per cent cashback on payments made through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, along with no-cost EMI options via Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank.

Also Read

Motorola Pad 60 Pro

Motorola Pad 60 Pro review: Stylus and AI highlight this midrange tablet

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Razr 60 Ultra: Motorola to soon launch its flip-style foldable in India

PremiumXiaomi

Chinese giant Xiaomi slips out of top five as Apple hits top slot in Q1CY25

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola launches Edge 60 Pro with 6,000 mAh battery in India at Rs 29,999

Moto Tag

Motorola launches wireless tracker Moto Tag in India: Check price, features

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Key features

The Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It runs on Android 15-based Hello UI, with Motorola promising three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: AI features
 
The Edge 60 Pro comes with a dedicated Moto AI button that launches Motorola’s in-house AI suite. Key functionalities include:
 
Catch Me Up – Summarises notifications
Pay Attention – Offers real-time transcription and translation
Remember This – Recalls on-screen content or app interactions
 
Other tools include:
 
Image Studio – Create digital avatars and images via prompts
Playlist Studio – Generate music playlists based on screen context

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Specifications

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Battery: 6,000mAh with 90W wired and 15W wireless charging
  • Protection: IP68/IP69, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H
  • Design: Leather or nylon-like textured back
  • Weight: 186g
  • Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT-700C (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 50MP

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Unboxing

 

More From This Section

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s colour shades previewed in a new video teaser on X: Take a look

AI agent in Settings

Microsoft introduces agentic AI experience for Copilot Plus PCs: What's new

New Start menu with Phone Companion support

New Start menu, AI actions in File Explorer, and more coming to Windows 11

BSNL special offer on Mother's Day 2025

Mother's Day 2025: Special gift for BSNL users on 3 recharge plans

Grand theft Auto six Trailer, GTA 6 Trailer, GTA VI Trailer, GTA 6 launch date, GTA 6 news, GTA 6, GTA VI, Grand Theft Auto Six, Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA 6 announcement, when is GTA 6 coming out, GTA 6 on PS5, GTA 6 on Xbox, GTA 6 on PC, will GTA 6 r

Rockstar Games drops second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6: Watch it here

Topics : Motorola India Motorola phones Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon