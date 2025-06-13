Reddit update lets users share comments as posts, get insights: Details

Reddit is releasing new features aimed at letting users share comments as posts, a comment insights tool to track things like upvotes and views, and comment drafts. According to a post from the Reddit product team, the features are rolling out for Reddit’s native app and on the web. The complete rollout will take a few weeks to happen.

Reddit new features: What purpose will they serve?

According to Reddit, sharing comments as posts would be a useful way to “spotlight and re-engage with past conversations.” Moreover, it would allow a comment from one subreddit to appear at other places, which might lead to some discussions or memes.

As per the company, users will be able to get data on—upvotes, ratio of upvotes to downvotes, replies, views, shares, and awards—with comment insights. Reddit will now automatically save comment drafts, allowing users to pick up where they left off if they return later. However, images and GIFs are not preserved in drafts at this time. These new features come on the heels of the platform letting users have more control over their profiles. Earlier this month, Reddit introduced an update that gives users more control over their profile visibility. The new tools let Redditors choose which community posts appear on their profiles, including the option to hide NSFW content that previously showed up by default.

Reddit profile personalisation update: What was introduced? Reddit rolled out new profile visibility tools that gave users more control over how their post and comment history appeared publicly. Through the updated "Content and Activity" settings, users could choose to keep all activity visible, hide everything, or selectively show posts and comments from specific subreddits. These settings are applied at the community level rather than individual posts. Moderators retained access to a user's full post and comment history for up to 28 days if the user had interacted with the community. Reddit also introduced a "Curate your profile" section to manage profile appearance, NSFW content visibility, and follower count.