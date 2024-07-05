Redmi 13: What to expect from Xiaomi's 5G smartphone launching on July 9

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi 13 5G smartphone in India on July 9. The Chinese electronics maker has listed the smartphone preview page on its India website and partner e-commerce platform Amazon where it has detailed some of the key features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. According to Xiaomi, the budget 5G smartphone in its Redmi line will boast dual-sided glass, a megapixel-rich main camera sensor, a large display, a big capacity battery, and Qualcomm processor. Here is everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G:

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G: What to expect

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 13 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and pack a 5,030 mAh battery, supported by a 33W wired charger. Although the company has not shared details related to the display, it has stated that the phone will sport the biggest display in its segment. Moreover, the company has confirmed Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

As for the camera, the smartphone will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera in a dual camera setup at the back. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the smartphone will boot Xiaomi HyperOS user interface straight out of the box.

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G: Expected specification